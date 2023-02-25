"That's the most important thing" - Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez responds to Jamie Carragher's comments

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has responded to Jamie Carragher's comments regarding his height.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher infamously claimed earlier this season that the Argentina international was too small to play in a back four in the Premier League.

Earlier this month, Carragher admitted he was wrong and has been hugely impressed with how well Lisandro Martinez has fared at Manchester United.

The £55.3 million summer signing from Ajax has been a key player for Manchester United this campaign, forging a strong defensive pairing with Raphael Varane.

A contender for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and the Premier League team of the season, Martinez has now responded to Carragher's comments.

The Argentine defender has admitted that it's not normal and not easy for a player of his frame to play at the heart of the defense in the Premier League. The Manchester United star said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“To be honest, I put my full focus here, in the training. I can't control that, you know. It's just an opinion. I understand when people say that – they show me who they are, you know? It's not my problem. I'm here, I'm really happy, the people are happy with me as well, I'm really happy to be in this team as well and my teammates are the same, you know? That's the most important thing."

He added:

"My goal is to get trophies here, I always train hard and, like I said, in an interview before, I don't have to show anything, I just have to show it here, with my people. For example, in the beginning, in Argentina, it was the same. But it's normal because, in football, it's not normal to play as a centre-back with my height. It's not easy as well, you know."

Martinez has claimed that he always tries to do the best he can and uses his smartness to win duels against opponent attackers.

He has also admitted that he initially found the Premier League difficult to adapt to but the team has done well in terms of recovery. He added:

"I try to do my best, to be honest, but you have to work very hard. You have to be very clever on the pitch because you have to be sharp in every situation. Because if you're smart you can win the duels. It was tough (at the start), for sure, because it was not the start that we wanted. For sure, it was hard, the result, the way that we lose, the attitude was really bad."

He added:

"The team we changed directly the mentality, it was like, okay, we are in the ground but now we have to prove, to fight again. Sometimes it is good to see the bad things and then you have to change on the pitch."

Martinez has made a total of 34 appearances across competitions this season for Manchester United and has scored one goal.

Wayne Rooney hails Erik ten Hag's impact at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hailed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag for the impressive work he has done at Old Trafford since taking charge in the summer. The former England striker made this known during an interview as seen on ESPN. He said:

"He's what Manchester United have needed for a few years now. I've been down to the training ground quite a few times, especially in the [MLS] offseason when I was back home in England, and spoke to quite a few of the players. I know the players enjoy working under him, which is always important, but he demands a lot of his players."

He added:

"I think he's changed the mindset and the confidence and belief of the players that they are a good team, and I think people are starting to see that this season, and they're in a good position. They're five points off the top spot, you know there's still a lot of games to go ... so you never know."

Manchester United has emerged as a surprise challenger for the Premier League title and will take on Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Sunday.

