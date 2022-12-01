"That's impossible, there is something wrong" - Frank Leboeuf shocked that Chelsea target has been benched at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has questioned Belgium coach Roberto Martinez's decision to bench in-form Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Leboeuf, who won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998, speculated that Martinez might be under pressure from the higher-ups to keep using more established players in his lineup.

Trossard, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, has been in excellent form for Brighton in the 2022-23 campaign. The winger has dazzled onlookers with his pace, work rate, and ruthlessness in front of goal, scoring seven times and providing three assists in 14 Premier League appearances. Despite Trossard’s impressive return, Martinez has only allowed him to play 44 minutes of football over two matches in Qatar, picking an out-of-shape Eden Hazard ahead of him.

Leboeuf appeared baffled by Martinez’s decision to keep the Chelsea target out and indirectly urged him to be a little braver with his team selection. Speaking to HITC, the Frenchman said:

“Trossard, I hear that Chelsea wants Trossard. And Trossard is on the bench? In that Belgium team? That’s impossible. There is something wrong.

“Maybe Martinez is the only one who can tell us why he doesn’t have the guts to change. Maybe he has pressure from somebody else.”

Apart from Chelsea, Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the £25 million -rated player. The 27-year-old sees his contract expire in June 2023, but the Seagulls have the option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Belgium have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium, the no. 2-ranked team in world football, came into the tournament in Qatar with high expectations. They clinched a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and were tipped to go on another encouraging run in the Middle East. Unfortunately for their fans, that has not turned out to be the case.

The Red Devils started their Group F campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Canada. Michy Batshuayi’s 44th-minute strike gave them the win, but Canada were comprehensively the better team on the night. They ended the game with a staggering 22 shots. Belgium, on the other hand, only had nine. In their next Group F encounter, Belgium were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-0 to Morocco.

Currently third in the Group F rankings, Martinez’s side need a win against Croatia in their final group-stage match to secure passage to the round of 16. A draw could also take them through, but only if Canada beat Morocco in the other game.

