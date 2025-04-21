"That’s the most impressive thing" - Gary Neville highlights one thing Arne Slot has done 'brilliantly' leading to Liverpool's PL title charge 

Former Manchester United full-back-turned-pundit Gary Neville has hailed Arne Slot for doing brilliantly with the Liverpool players. The former England defender has lavished praise on the Dutch manager for improving most of the players.

Liverpool are on the verge of being crowned champions of England for the 20th time, equaling Manchester United's record. Many were sceptical about Slot's appointment last summer when he was chosen as the replacement for Jurgen Klopp but he has silenced his critics.

Gary Neville has suggested that Slot has managed to bring the most out of his players and helped them elevate their game. He named Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch among the most improved players this season. Neville said, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

"People will say they’re great, even world-class players. But they can be upset and put off if they’re not with the right type of manager, so he [Arne Slot] has done brilliantly with those players."

Neville added:

"The players I would classify as being 6/10 players, he’s made 7/10 players. That’s the most impressive thing for me: the likes of [Ryan] Gravenberch and [Cody] Gakpo. I gave [Alexis] Mac Allister Man of the Match today, but I easily could have given it to Gravenberch. [Slot's] done a brilliant job."

Arne Slot's side only need one more win to mathematically secure the title and could wrap it up on Wednesday, April 23. Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday and a defeat would see the Gunners' title charge officially come to an end. If Mikel Arteta's side win on Wednesday, Liverpool will have the chance to clinch the title on Sunday (April 27) against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie Carragher urges Arne Slot to bench Liverpool star

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has urged Arne Slot not to start Trent Alexander-Arnold amid uncertainty over his future. Alexander-Arnold made his return from injury on Sunday, April 20, and scored the all-important winner against Leicester City from the bench.

Carragher hailed Alexander-Arnold for his undisputed quality but insisted that he should be benched for the rest of the season. The pundit said, as quoted by GiveMeSport:

"You can't replace him, because what he is. The reason we talk about him so much, I think why he's the most talked about full-back we've probably ever seen in the Premier League, is because he's unique, he's different."

He added:

"So you're not going to be able to replace him, so forget that, but the big decision Liverpool have, or a couple of decisions between now and the end of the season, and the summer is... If Trent hasn't committed, which he hasn't obviously, to the manager for next season, he shouldn't be starting games. He shouldn't be..."

Carragher also urged Slot to hand Conor Bradley regular minutes at right-back to assess whether he is good enough to replace Alexander-Arnold. He said:

"Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off. In Conor Bradley, you've got a young player. It's not like we're talking about a 27, 28-year-old, talking about a young player who had a tough 15, 20 minutes at the start of the game, and that's part of becoming an experienced player."

Carragher concluded:

"We need to assess whether Conor Bradley is the guy for us next season playing week in, week out."

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, with his current deal at Liverpool set to expire. The 26-year-old has come through the Reds' youth ranks and has made 350 appearances till date, scoring 23 goals and providing 90 assists.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More