"That's an improvement" – Ex-Chelsea star Jason Cundy backs Blues to sign former Arsenal star

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has urged his former club to sign ex-Arsenal star and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The Blues, who have lost four of their past five games across all competitions, have struggled to end their pursuit of a first-choice shot-stopper. After Robert Sanchez's error-prone outings, Filip Jorgensen also made a mistake in a 2-1 league defeat at Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

During a recent chat on talkSPORT, Cundy asserted that the Stamford Bridge outfit should try to add Ramsdale to their ranks after the end of this campaign. He said (h/t Metro):

"The goalkeeper has turned out to be a massive problem for Chelsea. Jorgensen dropped an absolute dolly against Aston Villa. We did enough to get a point there and the keeper made a howler, it was devastating for Chelsea. I would definitely have Ramsdale. That's an improvement. [Caoimhin] Kelleher at Liverpool is another one they're looking at."

Sharing more thoughts on the Blues' goalkeeping choices, Cundy added:

"Clearly the goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a disaster. Sanchez got the gloves and over the last three months, it's been obvious that he's suffering. There's been a lot of goals and mistakes. I think they will be looking to replace Sanchez unless they think [Djordje] Petrovic who is out on loan is good enough. But clearly it's been an issue all season and something has to change."

Ramsdale, 26, has recorded two clean sheets and conceded 41 goals in 18 league games for Southampton since leaving Arsenal last summer.

Arsenal urged to sign Chelsea-linked striker

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, England legend Gary Lineker urged Arsenal to sign Chelsea target Liam Delap. He opined (h/t Metro):

"If I were Arsenal, I'd go for Delap. I know he's young and not entirely proven but he's scored quite a lot of Premier League goals this season for a team that's obviously struggled having been promoted. I like him and his movement. There's talk of him going back to Manchester City but [Erling] Haaland has signed a nine-year deal so you might have to wait an awfully long time to get a game."

Delap, 22, has found the back of the net 10 times and laid out two assists in 25 league games for Ipswich Town in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

The Englishman has a contract until June 2029 at his current club.

