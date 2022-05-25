"That's it" - Joan Laporta remains coy on Barcelona's pursuit of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joao Laporta has refused to comment on the club's Robert Lewandowski pursuit. He says the striker is still with Bayern Munich and nothing has changed.

Lewandowski has confirmed that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Catalan side are the ones leading the chase and have reportedly made a big offer as well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Lewandowski Lewandowski tells Sky: “I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club”. Lewandowski tells Sky: “I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club”. 🚨🇵🇱 #Lewandowski https://t.co/tG3mSxLzV3

Laporta was talking to L'esportiu when he was quizzed about the Polish striker joining Barcelona. He refused to comment on the same and said:

"Lewandowski has one more year of contract with Bayern and that is the situation. And that's it, I can't say anything else."

However, the president did comment on a possible Lewandowski move last week and told Catalunya Radio (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Let everyone work. We have to respect that he has a one-year contract with Bayern. He is a very good player, which we like a lot too, but he has a contract."

Barcelona target Lewandowski confirms he won't be signing a new contract at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he might have played his last match for Bayern Munich.

The Barcelona target is looking for a fresh challenge and has confirmed he will not be penning a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

"I won't sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club. It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say 100% but it may have been," he told Sky Sports.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was not happy with the comments and claimed they would not allow the striker to leave in the summer. He told Sport1:

"Robert has a contract until 2023. That's how long he will play with us. Oliver (Kahn) and Hasan (Salihamidzic) made him an offer for an extension. Apparently that wasn't accepted. First you start talking, then you negotiate. And at some point after days, weeks, months we said: This is how we do it. Then we work out the written offer."

The 33-year-old striker scored 35 goals for Bayern Munich in the league this season as they lifted the Bundesliga title again.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava