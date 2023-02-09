“That’s it” – Joan Laporta responds to Lionel Messi’s brother wanting him kicked out of Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided not to respond to explosive comments from Lionel Messi's brother, Matias. He has revealed that he has received an apology and is moving on.

Matias took shots at Barcelona and claimed that Messi would only return to the club if Laporta was removed as president. His comments went viral on social media and drew a lot of criticism from fans.

Laporta, however, decided not to respond to the comments from Matias and said that the matter was done following the apology. He said:

"Lionel Messi is part of this club's heritage. He belongs to PSG. Out of respect, I will not speak. His brother has apologized and that's it. The words of Messi's brother have no impact on the club's relationship with Leo."

What did Lionel Messi's brother Matias say about Barcelona?

Matias, Lionel Messi's brother, went on an explosive rant and called the Barcelona fans traitors for not protesting against the release of the Argentine. He claimed that the PSG star would only return to Camp Nou if Laporta was removed as president.

In the Twitch clip, he was heard saying:

"I have a SPORT clip that says 'Messi should return to Barcełona,' and I said 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcełona', and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta. People (in Barcełona) did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

Matias later issued an apology and claimed that he was just joking.

"I want to stand by what I said on social media, I was only with my son and friends making a joke. How am I going to think that about such as a big club in Barcełona with its history? They've given both my family and Leo loads. For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge. I'm really sorry and I apologise to everyone."

Lionel Messi's camp distanced themselves from the comments on Wednesday.

The Argentine left Barcelona in 2021 after the club were unable to renew his contract amid a financial crisis. Messi, who won 30 trophies with the Blaugrana in 20 years, joined PSG that summer as a free agent.

