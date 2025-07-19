“That’s it. Not big expectations” - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reveals what he’s expecting from Matheus Cunha in pre-season friendly vs Leeds

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim laid out his expectations for Matheus Cunha ahead of their first pre-season friendly this summer. They faced Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Sweden on Saturday.
The Red Devils signed Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers by paying his release clause worth a reported £62.5 million. He started against Leeds, operating on the left side behind striker Chido Obi-Martin. Ahead of the game, Amorim was asked what he expects from his new signing, and he told MUTV (h/t Manchester Evening News):
"Effort. I need to understand if he is understanding the position and that is the most important thing, because we have to improve our physical aspect in this moment.
"I have to understand if they are understanding the movements of the team. That's it. Not big expectations. He doesn't need to think too much, he just needs to do his job."
Cunha can operate in multiple positions in attack and also as a No. 10 at times. He scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 games for Wolves after joining them from Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2023. The move was made permanent that summer.
Bryan Mbeumo's former manager on his move to Manchester United
As per journalist David Ornstein, the Red Devils are set to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. They will pay a fixed fee of £65 million plus £6 million in add-ons. He is set to complete his medical at Manchester United this week.
Ahead of the completion of his move, Mbeumo's former manager, Thomas Frank, shared his thoughts on the potential transfer. The Dane, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer, said:
"Bryan, of course, is a fantastic player. I have been with him for five years. I think he deserved the move, no matter where he goes. As a player I wish him all the best when you've been with a player for so long."
Brentford previously rejected offers worth £55 million and £62.5 million, both including add-ons, from Manchester United. However, they have now accepted the latest offer.
The Bees signed Mbeumo from Troyes in 2019, and he scored 70 goals and provided 51 assists in 242 games for them. He helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2021. He will become Manchester United's third signing this summer following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon from Wolves and Cerro Porteno, respectively.