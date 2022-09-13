"That's just a very normal player" - Rafael van der Vaart says people have been 'blinded' and is not overly impressed by Liverpool midfielder

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart believes that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is not a brilliant player.

The former Dutch international went on to state that two other Reds players in James Milner and Joe Gomez are also regular footballers. Speaking ahead of the Premier League giants' UEFA Champions League encounter against his former side AFC Ajax on Tuesday (September 13), Van der Vaart said:

“I think we have become a bit blinded. We suddenly think Jordan Henderson is a crazy player. That’s just a very normal player. James Milner is also a very normal player. Joe Gomez is also a very normal player.”

Jordan Henderson-led Liverpool are in poor form this season

Henderson's Liverpool have struggled this season after vying for an unprecedented quadruple last time around. While the Reds' 2021-22 campaign ended in disappointment after they failed to win the Premier League and the Champions League, they still lifted both domestic cups.

The mental toll of playing 60+ matches last season appears to have fatigued the team and they have looked a shadow of their former selves this season. Known for winning the second balls and being that split second faster in 50-50 duels under Jurgen Klopp, they appear a step slower this season.

Klopp's side have recorded just two home wins across competitions this season. They have drawn three matches and lost two games against S.S.C. Napoli in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Reds desperately need a victory against Ajax to get their group-stage campaign back on track. However, the reigning Dutch champions will be confident of their chances after hammering Rangers 4-0 in their opening Champions League match.

Injuries has played their part in Liverpool's poor form this season

A major reason for Liverpool's insipid displays this season has been the injuries suffered by key players. Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip have all spent some time on the sidelines already this season.

Klopp has been unable to field his best starting XI in most games due to the injury crisis at Anfield. He will be hoping to get his full team back soon and turn things around before the drop in form becomes an untamable slide.

While they will get a chance to correct their Champions League form, they will have to wait for their next league encounter. Liverpool's game against Chelsea this weekend was postponed due to security issues.

With the international break set to begin next week, Klopp's men will likely be seen in league action again only in October.

