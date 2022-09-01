"That's Karma" - Jamie Carragher blasts Newcastle United after Liverpool's late win

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Fabio Carvalho's late winner against Newcastle United was a perfect response to the visitors' time-wasting antics.

Jamie Carragher stated that Newcastle United deserved the defeat due to their efforts to waste time and kill any momentum Liverpool had. The former player-turned-pundit also applauded the work put in by Carvalho and Harvey Elliott. Carragher tweeted the following:

"That’s Karma that for all the time wasting! Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! That’s Karma that for all the time wasting!Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW That’s Karma that for all the time wasting! Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW

Newcastle United took the lead in the first-half through their new summer signing Alexander Isak. However, the Reds rallied in the second half and equalized at the hour mark through Roberto Firmino.

Newcastle players were then accused of faking injuries and going down too easily to waste time during the game. Despite their antics, referee Andre Marriner only added five minutes of injury time at the end of the 90 minutes.

Liverpool, however, secured all three points following a 98th minute winner through Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have now picked up two consecutive wins for the first time this season. The Merseysiders had not made a great start to the new campaign and were winless in their opening three games. However, they picked up their first win of the season by hammering Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield last weekend.

Two wins from their two home games have seen the Reds climb to fifth in the standings, having amassed eight points from five games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Newcastle's time-wasting tactics

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also commented on Newcastle's antics on the pitch. Klopp was pleased with the late winner and stated it was a "perfect response" to the Magpies' antics.

The German tactician was quoted as saying the following in that regard (via The Guardian):

It was a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot. The game was just interrupted constantly for some reason and that doesn’t give you a chance to gain any momentum."

He added:

“In the end I was very happy when we got that last corner and what Mo [Salah] and Fabio made of it was absolutely outstanding. It was the perfect response to what had happened.”

Liverpool will next compete in the first Merseyside derby of the season when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, 3 September.

Frank Lampard's side are currently winless in the league and find themselves 17th in the standings at the time of writing.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy