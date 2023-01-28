"That's ladies and gentlemen why Arsenal won't win the title" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal crash out of FA Cup after 1-0 defeat to Man City

Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Friday (January 27). Nathan Ake's second-half winner separated the sides, and Twitter went wild.

It was the Gunners who threatened early on. Takehiro Tomiyasu went close in the fifth minute, but his shot was well saved by City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. The prolific Erling Haaland then had an opportunity for Pep Guardiola's side in the ninth minute. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner rushed off the goalline to try and keep the ball away from the Norwegian striker. The frontman attempted an audacious overhead kick that Tomiyasu cleared.

Ortega then pulled off a brilliant stop in the 21st minute to prevent Granit Xhaka from putting Mikel Arteta's men ahead. Eddie Nketiah also sent a volley just wide of the City post in the 33rd minute.

Gunners defender Rob Holding couldn't handle the imposing Haaland and was booked during the first half. Arteta then decided to take the Englishman off at half-time for William Saliba.

Manchester City took the lead in the 64th minute through Ake's fine finish. Julian Alvarez tried a fierce half-volley that deflected off the post into the Dutch defender's path. He made no mistake by curling an effort past Turner to send the Etihad Stadium into hysteria.

Arsenal looked for an equalizer, but it wouldn't come for Arteta's side, who will now concentrate on dethroning City as Premier League champions. Meanwhile, Guardiola's men march on to the next round of the FA Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's hard-fought win over the Gunners in a real tactical battle:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



NATHAN AKE OPENS THE SCORE VS ARSENAL!!!! 1-0 Manchester City.NATHAN AKE OPENS THE SCORE VS ARSENAL!!!! 1-0 Manchester City.NATHAN AKE OPENS THE SCORE VS ARSENAL!!!! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/mjT1VcPI9Z

lina @trainwreck36 ake goal grealish assist i am finally smiling ake goal grealish assist i am finally smiling https://t.co/zM7Uy1RwUv

🅰️ @abzMCFC___ Ake has CLAMPED Saka up in that first half Ake has CLAMPED Saka up in that first half https://t.co/DwKHp8wkxk

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Rob Holding vs Erling Haaland Rob Holding vs Erling Haaland https://t.co/V95QExUz1k

⁹ @ErlingRoIe Is that Nathan Ake or Marcelo? What bloody good goal on his weak foot Is that Nathan Ake or Marcelo? What bloody good goal on his weak foot

Ben @ben_59 Poor game from Saka, looked unfit Poor game from Saka, looked unfit

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Arteta taking Saka off tells you that we have other priorities… Arteta taking Saka off tells you that we have other priorities…

J @JamelLeurs Martinelli watching this Trossard performance Martinelli watching this Trossard performance https://t.co/8sKJrnhKJ5

⁹ @ErlingRoIe Not everyone is going to agree with me but Ortega should start ahead of Ederson. He’s won us games and he’s only been here for a few months, can’t remember the last time Ederson won us a game. Not everyone is going to agree with me but Ortega should start ahead of Ederson. He’s won us games and he’s only been here for a few months, can’t remember the last time Ederson won us a game.

Trey @UTDTrey So it’s this Man City people are relying on to stop Arsenal, these mfs are ass So it’s this Man City people are relying on to stop Arsenal, these mfs are ass

AlvarezSZN @AlvarezSZN6 Get JG10 out of my club Get JG10 out of my club https://t.co/ETStSZFjIL

the voice of facts @killgaspar that goal is on Lokonga i’m sorry he’s just useless, just look how much space alvarez is given that goal is on Lokonga i’m sorry he’s just useless, just look how much space alvarez is given

Umir @umirf1 When the lightbulb moment happens, you realise just how pragmatic Guardiola is. I sorta love it. When the lightbulb moment happens, you realise just how pragmatic Guardiola is. I sorta love it.

The Gooner Rewind ⏪ @goonerrewind If this season... Arsenal-City is to be the heavyweight clash.



This is the weigh-in.



Let them got in heavy... we'll take the points in February!! If this season... Arsenal-City is to be the heavyweight clash. This is the weigh-in.Let them got in heavy... we'll take the points in February!!

Quite @propernorty Very encouraging display from Arsenal tonight away from home with a heavily rotated team. Looking forward to the game at home in February Very encouraging display from Arsenal tonight away from home with a heavily rotated team. Looking forward to the game at home in February

JP3RS @JP3RS48_91 @WelBeast Aaaand that's ladies and gentlemen why arsenal WON'T win the title. Outplayed by City's B team. Shameless club!!! @WelBeast Aaaand that's ladies and gentlemen why arsenal WON'T win the title. Outplayed by City's B team. Shameless club!!!

.. @BodegaaCat Highline holding is the worst CB I’ve ever seen. He’s always trying to wrestle Highline holding is the worst CB I’ve ever seen. He’s always trying to wrestle

Paddy Power @paddypower Arsenal fans after going out of the FA Cup Arsenal fans after going out of the FA Cup https://t.co/nc3AOca4cp

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Man City go through. Lovely finish from Ake for the winner. Grealish was good and so was Alvarez when he came on. Trossard looked sharp in the first half on his full debut. Arteta won't be too disappointed Arsenal are out. Man City go through. Lovely finish from Ake for the winner. Grealish was good and so was Alvarez when he came on. Trossard looked sharp in the first half on his full debut. Arteta won't be too disappointed Arsenal are out.

Drew @anDrewjmmullins Arsenal showed, with a weakened team, that they can test a full strength City. Can't wait to see what happens. Arsenal showed, with a weakened team, that they can test a full strength City. Can't wait to see what happens.

Thome 🇰🇪 @DjTreHustle Zincy telling city players we winning the league Zincy telling city players we winning the league

Cole' Stan @graymbena 🤣🤣 We lost but our B team went Toe-to-toe with City🤣🤣 We lost but our B team went Toe-to-toe with City💀💀🤣🤣 https://t.co/NLaRuOUIZo

Arsenal's Saliba hinted that his side's main goal is to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title

The Gunners have the Premier League title in their sights.

Arsenal have been eliminated from the FA Cup, a competition they have won 14 times. They are the most successful club in the world's oldest cup competition.

Despite this, their exit from the tournament is not all too bad for Arteta's side. They have dreams of lifting the Premier League title for the first time since 2004. It will be at Manchester City's expense as Guardiola's men are hoping to win their third consecutive title.

Saliba stated three weeks ago that the Gunners were aiming to lift the trophy come the end of the season. He told Canal +:

"One must dream of the Premier League title, we play for that."

The Gunners are top of the Premier League, holding a five-point lead over Manchester City. They also boast a game in hand over their title rivals.

