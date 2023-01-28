Create

"That's ladies and gentlemen why Arsenal won't win the title" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal crash out of FA Cup after 1-0 defeat to Man City

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Jan 28, 2023 04:18 AM IST
Manchester City advance to the fifth round after Ake strike.

Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Friday (January 27). Nathan Ake's second-half winner separated the sides, and Twitter went wild.

It was the Gunners who threatened early on. Takehiro Tomiyasu went close in the fifth minute, but his shot was well saved by City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. The prolific Erling Haaland then had an opportunity for Pep Guardiola's side in the ninth minute. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner rushed off the goalline to try and keep the ball away from the Norwegian striker. The frontman attempted an audacious overhead kick that Tomiyasu cleared.

Ortega then pulled off a brilliant stop in the 21st minute to prevent Granit Xhaka from putting Mikel Arteta's men ahead. Eddie Nketiah also sent a volley just wide of the City post in the 33rd minute.

Gunners defender Rob Holding couldn't handle the imposing Haaland and was booked during the first half. Arteta then decided to take the Englishman off at half-time for William Saliba.

Manchester City took the lead in the 64th minute through Ake's fine finish. Julian Alvarez tried a fierce half-volley that deflected off the post into the Dutch defender's path. He made no mistake by curling an effort past Turner to send the Etihad Stadium into hysteria.

Arsenal looked for an equalizer, but it wouldn't come for Arteta's side, who will now concentrate on dethroning City as Premier League champions. Meanwhile, Guardiola's men march on to the next round of the FA Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's hard-fought win over the Gunners in a real tactical battle:

1-0 Manchester City.NATHAN AKE OPENS THE SCORE VS ARSENAL!!!! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/mjT1VcPI9Z
ake goal grealish assist i am finally smiling https://t.co/zM7Uy1RwUv
Ake has CLAMPED Saka up in that first half https://t.co/DwKHp8wkxk
Rob Holding vs Erling Haaland https://t.co/V95QExUz1k
Is that Nathan Ake or Marcelo? What bloody good goal on his weak foot
Poor game from Saka, looked unfit
Arteta taking Saka off tells you that we have other priorities…
Martinelli watching this Trossard performance https://t.co/8sKJrnhKJ5
Not everyone is going to agree with me but Ortega should start ahead of Ederson. He’s won us games and he’s only been here for a few months, can’t remember the last time Ederson won us a game.
@ManCityFra @NathanAke Ake empting his pocket tonignt and see Saka
So it’s this Man City people are relying on to stop Arsenal, these mfs are ass
@UTDTrey Haaland against a good side https://t.co/mu3N8NF93n
Get JG10 out of my club https://t.co/ETStSZFjIL
that goal is on Lokonga i’m sorry he’s just useless, just look how much space alvarez is given
When the lightbulb moment happens, you realise just how pragmatic Guardiola is. I sorta love it.
If this season... Arsenal-City is to be the heavyweight clash. This is the weigh-in.Let them got in heavy... we'll take the points in February!!
Very encouraging display from Arsenal tonight away from home with a heavily rotated team. Looking forward to the game at home in February
@WelBeast Aaaand that's ladies and gentlemen why arsenal WON'T win the title. Outplayed by City's B team. Shameless club!!!
Highline holding is the worst CB I’ve ever seen. He’s always trying to wrestle
Arsenal fans after going out of the FA Cup https://t.co/nc3AOca4cp
Man City go through. Lovely finish from Ake for the winner. Grealish was good and so was Alvarez when he came on. Trossard looked sharp in the first half on his full debut. Arteta won't be too disappointed Arsenal are out.
Arsenal showed, with a weakened team, that they can test a full strength City. Can't wait to see what happens.
Zincy telling city players we winning the league
We lost but our B team went Toe-to-toe with City💀💀🤣🤣 https://t.co/NLaRuOUIZo

Arsenal's Saliba hinted that his side's main goal is to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title

The Gunners have the Premier League title in their sights.

Arsenal have been eliminated from the FA Cup, a competition they have won 14 times. They are the most successful club in the world's oldest cup competition.

Despite this, their exit from the tournament is not all too bad for Arteta's side. They have dreams of lifting the Premier League title for the first time since 2004. It will be at Manchester City's expense as Guardiola's men are hoping to win their third consecutive title.

Saliba stated three weeks ago that the Gunners were aiming to lift the trophy come the end of the season. He told Canal +:

"One must dream of the Premier League title, we play for that."

The Gunners are top of the Premier League, holding a five-point lead over Manchester City. They also boast a game in hand over their title rivals.

Edited by Matthew Guyett
