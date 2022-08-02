"That's the latest I've heard" – Journalist claims Premier League star 'wants to join Tottenham or Arsenal'

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is reportedly interested in sealing a move to either Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal.

Maddison, who has two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, has been a key player for the Foxes since his arrival from Norwich City for £24 million in 2018. He has helped them lift two trophies - the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

A set-piece specialist with a knack for long-range efforts, the 25-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Magpies have tabled a second bid in the region of £50 million for the attacking midfielder after their first bid of £40 million was rejected by Leicester.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Rodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. Newcastle have improved their bid for James Maddison: £50m add ons included, as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported.Rodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. Newcastle have improved their bid for James Maddison: £50m add ons included, as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFCRodgers said: “He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg”. https://t.co/1s23h2eEEX

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, transfer insider Dean Jones shed light on Maddison's future, saying:

"Maddison has had an approach from Newcastle. The offer Newcastle have put to Leicester isn't enough, and they have to decide whether or not to bid again. They have not been encouraged to bid again, and I don't get any signs that Maddison actually wants to join Newcastle."

He added:

"From what I hear, Maddison wants to join Tottenham or Arsenal. If he's going to leave Leicester, one of those two need to make an offer. That's the latest I have heard."

Spurs have added Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster to their roster. Arsenal, meanwhile, have completed the signings of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos. Maddison would be a decent addition at either club.

Maddison has featured in 170 games for Leicester City, contributing 45 goals and 32 assists. Last season, he registered 30 goal contributions in 53 appearances across competitions.

Paul Merson rates Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal player Paul Merson evaluated the summer transfer window business of the two north London clubs.

Hailing the Gunners, he wrote:

"I think Arsenal have done very well this summer. Gabriel Jesus is a massive coup for them, but they do need a couple more signings. For the moment, they've ticked a few boxes in the transfer window. They needed a striker with Alexandre Lacazette and (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang gone at the start of the season."

About Spurs, he said:

"Tottenham have had a very good transfer window so far. I'm not too sure about Richarlison, and I'd play Kulusevski ahead of him. Yves Bissouma is an unbelievable signing for them. I've seen him boss the midfield for Brighton, and they aren't nearly as consistent as Tottenham. I'm a massive fan of Ivan Perisic. He's a top-draw player, and he works his socks off."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far