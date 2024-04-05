“That’s the levels he is at” - Jamie O’Hara claims Chelsea ace Cole Palmer can become as good as ex-Real Madrid hero

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara recently heaped praise on Chelsea star Cole Palmer and compared him with Real Madrid great Gareth Bale. The pundit urged the Blues to build their team around the Englishman as he had carried the team this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara claimed that Palmer could reach the heights of Bale. He said:

"He is unbelievable and he is ice cold. It's not easy to step up and take a penalty in the big moments. He is something else. You have to build this team around him. Watching him tonight, Pochettino, at the end and the way Cole Palmer comes over to him and gives him a hug, it almost reminds me when Gareth Bale was at Tottenham and Bale basically single handedly carried that team with Pochettino for a few seasons. That's where I think Cole Palmer can get to, that's the levels I think he is at."

Cole Palmer has scored 16 goals and assisted eight times in the Premier League this season. He is just two goals behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Chelsea hero Cole Palmer on win over Manchester United

Cole Palmer described the dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United as a crazy game. The Englishman, who scored a hattrick in the game, admitted that throwing away the 2-0 lead was a blow but was delighted they managed the win at the end.

He told Chelsea's official website:

"It was a crazy game. To go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down was a bit of a blow, but when we scored in the 98th minute we knew there were two more minutes – we saw the gaffer say it. I looked over when I scored. We thought, let's go for it. I didn't know what to do when I scored, but I was buzzing. My first hattrick. It's my first one and I'm really happy about it. It was madness at the end. After last week we needed to come and get three points, and to do it this way was probably the best way to do it."

Chelsea are now two points behind seventh-placed West Ham United with two games in hand. They also have a game in hand on sixth-placed Manchester United, who are currently five points ahead.

