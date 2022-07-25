"That's how life is" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Sadio Mane sealed Bayern Munich transfer 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why Sadio Mane departed Anfield for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane, 30, has been a crucial part of Klopp's Liverpool side over the years, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists in 260 appearances. He ended his six-year stay at Anfield on July 1 by heading to Bayern Munich in a deal for around £35 million. The Senegalese star has signed a three-year deal with the Bavarians.

Reds boss Klopp has spoken on the transfer, alluding to just how highly he regards Mane, (via AnfieldWatch):

"You say thank you with the biggest respect ever. Couldn't have more respect for Sadio, what a player he is and I wish him the best. He will play for ages, until 38 or 39 with his body - it's absolutely crazy."

The German coach then touched on the fact that changes are sometimes necessary, adding:

"Bayern got a really good player but we had him for 6 years so that's fine and it all showed that these kind of transfers can work like this - it's completely normal that sometimes in relationships that changes are needed."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager concluded by saying that although Mane will be missed, he is fine with the situation. He said:

"Sadio wanted it and we reacted and now we both try to make the best of it. I'm really fine with this situation, even when we will miss him from a sports point of view and as a person, I'm fine because that's how life is."

Liverpool will feel Sadio Mane's departure next season

Sadio Mane became an Anfield hero.

Sadio Mane was one of the catalysts for Liverpool's recent era of success during which they have won every trophy on offer. The Senegalese star arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2015 for £37.8 million and has certainly lived up to his price tag.

He has carved out some memorable moments during his time at Liverpool. There's the 94th-minute winner in the 1-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton back in December of 2016. In the 2018-19 season, he finished with the 'Premier League Golden Boot'.

More recently, Mane's scintillating double against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final secured a 3-2 victory for the Reds back in April. Klopp's side would go on to claim the trophy having already won the Carabao Cup in February.

The 30-year-old's absence can be expected to be felt next season, with a new-look attack at Klopp's disposal. It will be up to the likes of Darwin Nunez, 23, and Luis Diaz, 25, to now come to the fore and deliver.

