“That’s a loaded question” – Harry Kane responds to question on future amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern

Harry Kane has refused to commit his future to Tottenham Hotspur amid reported interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The striker is not thinking about his future at the moment and is focused on the season with Spurs.

Reports emerged on Monday that Kane was open to penning a new contract at Tottenham and extending his stay at the club. David Ornstein claimed that the North London side were confident of getting their prized asset to decide on his future soon.

However, Kane did not confirm the reports and dodged Tim Sherwood's question about his future. When quizzed about chasing Alan Shearer's Premier League record, the Tottenham star replied:

"That's a loaded question [if Kane will remain in the Premier League]. Let's see what happens. I am enjoying myself. I am enjoying the season I am having. I feel like it was an important win, let's see. I am enjoying the Premier League."

Harry Kane urged to leave amid interest from Manchester United

Harry Kane has stayed at Tottenham despite reported interest from Manchester City and Manchester United in the past. The Englishman came close to leaving in the summer of 2021, but Spurs did not agree on a deal with the Cityzens.

Gabby Agbonlahor has now urged Kane to leave Tottenham at the end of the season and move to a club where he can win trophies. He told Football Insider:

"I actually do think that it might come to the stage at the end of the season if he hasn't won anything that Harry Kane says, 'The joke's over, I'm gone. I love the chance to get the goal record but the one I want is trophies.' He might even look to go somewhere in England, Man United would be the perfect team for Harry Kane to go and play in."

He added:

"He will be frustrated. I feel like Harry Kane has to graft for a goal at the moment. There's a lack of support and him and Son have to do wonders. To get a goal, they have to do something wonderful themselves. I feel like it shouldn't be like that."

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing a striker next summer and Kane has been linked with both clubs.

