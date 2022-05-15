"That's how long he will play with us" - Bayern president makes bold claim on Lewandowski's future amid Barcelona interest 

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has made a bold claim that Robert Lewandowski will remain at the club till his contract expires in 2023.

The Pole has been linked with Barcelona and has refused to sign a new contract with the Bavarians. After their final game of the season on Saturday, he told Sky (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club.”

It was a hint from the player that he's ready to leave this summer, but there could be more twists as Bayern aren't ready to let him go just yet.

Hainer has now affirmed that the 33-year-old striker could see out the final year of his contract, leaving open the possibility of losing him for free next summer. He told Sport1:

"Robert has a contract until 2023. That's how long he will play with us."

The 67-year-old added that Bayern had put a new deal on the table, but Lewandowski didn't agree.

"Oliver (Kahn) and Hasan (Salihamidzic) made him an offer for an extension. Apparently that wasn't accepted."

However, the former Borussia Dortmund man has reportedly told Bild that he hasn't received a contract offer from the club and has communicated his desire to join Barcelona instead.

Hainer has now responded to those claims by insisting that a written offer is only made after everything is negotiated verbally. He added:

“First you start talking, then you negotiate. And at some point after days, weeks, months we said: This is how we do it. Then we work out the written offer.”

If Lewandowski indeed stays put at the Allianz Arena till the end of his contract, Bayern Munich risk losing him on a free transfer. However, Hainer added that he was signed for free, saying:

"Of course (he could) go for free; he also came for free."

Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's best player since Gerd Muller

If last night was indeed his final outing with the Bavarian giants, Lewandowski will leave with an indelible legacy. That's because he has been their best player since the late Gerd Muller.

In 375 games, the Pole has struck 344 goals, winning 19 titles and breaking numerous records. This season, he matched Muller's haul of seven domestic Golden Boots. Whoever comes in to replace Lewandowski will have some big shoes to fill.

