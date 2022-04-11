"That’s why we love this game" - Roy Keane heaps praise on Liverpool and Manchester City after exciting draw

Manchester City hosted Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium last night for their Premier League clash that had the potential to decide who could go on to win the title. Although the showdown eventually ended as a 2-2 draw, there's no denying that both sides were excellent as they played out a nail-biting, thrilling and high-quality draw. Following the final whistle, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane uncharacteristically had nothing negative to say as he heaped praise on both sides.

The two clubs entered the game with just a solitary point separating them in the league, and winning would have meant a significant advantage heading into the final few games of the season. Naturally, both sides were hungry for the win and gave it everything.

A rollercoaster of a match saw Kevin De Bruyne give Manchester City the opener as early as the 5th minute, before Diogo Jota restored parity for Liverpool in the 13th minute. Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City the lead once again in the 36th minute as the hosts went on to finish the first half with a 2-1 lead. However, the Reds were quick to bounce back as Sadio Mane brought Liverpool level yet again just one minute into the second half.

Despite both sides continuing to fight tooth and nail, neither could break the deadlock as the match eventually ended 2-2, and the status quo remained unchanged as the Citizens maintain their one-point lead.

Liverpool FC @LFC An end-to-end game ends all square at the Etihad. An end-to-end game ends all square at the Etihad. https://t.co/bcgHIeNo2m

In the aftermath of the thrilling fixture, Roy Keane was effusive in his praise for both teams. The former Manchester United captain is known for being one of the most critical pundits around, but had nothing negative to say after the exciting draw. Speaking to Sky Sports (via talkSPORT), he spoke about the match and said:

“I think the quality, and what impressed me with all these top quality players is the desire to keep going to try and win the game at the end.

“The chances, no team was ever really gonna dominate the game for long spells because there was so much quality on both sides.

“Liverpool struggled to get going, but then in the second half they showed their character.

He continued:

“We saw at the start of the second half, Jurgen Klopp obviously had a go at them at half time and said, ‘Listen, you’ve gotta start showing your true colours.’

“We saw that in the second half, but then Manchester City had some great chances as well.

“It was just a great reminder to us all about what this game is about, that’s why we love this game, I thought it was fantastic.

“I really enjoyed it and credit to all the players, I thought they were fantastic.”

Manchester City and Liverpool will face off once again this weekend in the FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City and Liverpool FC will play each other once again this weekend in the FA Cup

Last night's crucial Premier League encounter between the two giants may have ended level, but the two sides will have little respite as they're set to play each other once again this weekend in their FA Cup semi-final fixture.

With an all-important place in the final on the line, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will battle it out again on Saturday. This time, a draw won't be an option as one side will invariably have to emerge victorious.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh