“That’s why we love the sport” - Jorginho reacts to last-gasp Chelsea winner against Leeds United

Chelsea star Jorginho has revealed his delight after scoring a late winner against Leeds United to help his team register a win in the Premier League. Jorginho successfully converted two penalties in a thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. His second goal came at the 90+4 minute mark.

In a one-on-one interview just after the match, Jorginho said:

''You win a game like this. Last-minute at home in front of your fans supporting you. It feels amazing. This is football and that's why we love it.''

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It feels amazing, this is football and that's why we love this sport." 😅



Jorginho shows his delight at converting two penalties and winning the game for Chelsea 🗣 "It feels amazing, this is football and that's why we love this sport." 😅Jorginho shows his delight at converting two penalties and winning the game for Chelsea https://t.co/m87SXMY2D8

After losing points against Manchester United and West Ham United before this match, Chelsea returned to winning ways with a hard fought win at home.

Leeds United took the lead after Raphinha converted a penalty in the 28th minute of the game. It was later equalized by Mason Mount before the end of the first half. Jorginho got two opportunities to score from the spot in the second-half, which he converted beautifully to secure all three points for Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, while speaking to the press post the win at Stamford Bridge, said:

''I was confident we'd get one more chance and turn things around because we played very strong in the first half and showed a good reaction after the equaliser. We needed this win desparately for the mood, the feeling, the atmopshere. We have two days off now which we need for the boys I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky if you have a late goal in extra time."

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV "I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky if you have a late goal in extra time."



Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's 3-2 win against Leeds. "I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky if you have a late goal in extra time."Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's 3-2 win against Leeds.

Tuchel also lauded Jorginho for his commitment to the game and the importance he holds for the Chelsea team. Tuchel added:

''He is super important. He sacrifices himself for many weeks actually. I knew this moment would come where he suffers because he played Champions League, then played in Europe with Italy, then qualifiers for the World Cup, so it was not only physical effort for him but it was mentally very demanding.''

He added:

''He had no pre-season, started the Super Cup straight away, so I knew there would be a point in the season he doesn't feel fully fit. But Jorgi is fully aware of the situation and has sacrificed. He has been hours and hours with the physios and medical department to get himself in the best shape possible.''

Thomas Tuchel believes 'luck' favoured them in Chelsea's win over Leeds United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said they were lucky to have gotten an opportunity to score from the spot and win the game in injury time. Multiple other Premier League fixtures on Saturday were decided in the dying minutes through a penalty.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool, Chelsea and then Manchester United won their respective ties through a late penalty going in their favor. All three of them were thrilling fixtures. But arguably the better team came out on top in each of them.

Edited by Aditya Singh