“That’s the lowest I’ve seen Tuchel” – Glen Hoddle claims Chelsea boss is ‘seething’ inside after Everton draw

Glenn Hoddle has claimed Thomas Tuchel appeared to be at his lowest after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Everton. The former Blues player added that the manager was seething and was not ready for the post-match interview.

Chelsea dropped points yet again last night when they drew against Everton. The Blues dominated the game from the start, but several missed chances came back to haunt them towards the end. They they are now 4 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to BT Sport, Glenn Hoddle claimed Tuchel was at his lowest in his career at Stamford Bridge. The German manager is under immense pressure and the former Blues player claims Tuchel knows there is a big issue to take care of quickly. He said:

"Those games have been very difficult for them in recent weeks and Wolves will be difficult. That’s the lowest I’ve seen Tuchel post-game, he is seething inside. He’s had to go out and say what he’s had to say, but you can tell he hadn’t picked himself up for that interview and they’ve got to pick themselves up very quickly. He knows that there is a concern there."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel rues missed chances

Chelsea have started uncharacteristically leaking goals and are in poor form right now.

The Blues have won just two of their last six games in all competitions and Tuchel is not happy. Speaking about his team's performance, the German manager said:

"To give away another lead and if we see the effort that we bring in a match like this, the effort that we need to score one goal and the effort the opponent needs to score an equalizer, it’s hard to swallow. I think we missed big chances in the first half to get the result straight and second half we did not find the rhythm consistently and tried to bring on some energy from the bench, but it was obviously a bit hard."

Chelsea and will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ben Chilwell when they face Wolverhampton on Sunday, as they are out with COVID-19.

