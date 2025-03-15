“That’s what makes him so unpredictable” - Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo explains what makes Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah ‘unplayable’

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has hailed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, labeling him as 'unplayable'. The Egyptian forward has been arguably the best player in the world this season, scoring and assisting for fun.

Like Salah, Mbeumo also usually plays on the right flank although he has also been used as a No. 9 by Thomas Frank. The Cameroon international has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe thanks to his exploits for Brentford.

With Salah's future at Liverpool up in the air, Mbeumo has also been named as a potential replacement for the Egyptian King at Anfield. On being asked what makes Salah so special, Mbeumo claimed that Salah can do whatever he wants with the ball, making him unpredictable.

“Bryan, you play in a similar position to Mo Salah, what makes him so good and unplayable at times?” Mbeumo was asked, as quoted by TBR Football.

“I think he’s calm. Right now you see he’s fully composed in anything he’s doing. I think he can do everything, passing, crossing and finishing. That’s what makes him so unpredictable,” Mbeumo replied.

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League games this season for Brentford. He has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Salah has 32 goals and 22 assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season. The 32-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he could be on his way out of the club.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has lifted the lid on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The three players' futures have been up in the air in recent months with their deals expiring in the summer.

Arne Slot was recently questioned the futures of the star trio in his pre-match press conference ahead of the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United. The Dutchman made it clear that he is unaware of the proceedings but insisted that he wants van Dijk at the club next season.

Slot said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“I don’t know what’s happening next season as well in terms of results but that is not what you mean. The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.”

Slot was also asked whether the uncertainty impacts his planning for the next season. He replied:

“Interesting way of asking things, no it doesn’t.”

Liverpool find themselves in an extremely tricky situation by allowing three of their best players to enter the final years of their contracts. Salah and Van Dijk, however, both made it clear on numerous occasions that they want to stay.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, has been pretty silent regarding his future and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

