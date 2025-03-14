Arne Slot responds when asked about futures of Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on the futures of star trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The three aforementioned players have their current deals at Anfield expiring this summer and have been subject to speculation.

Arne Slot was quizzed about the futures of the three players in his pre-match press conference ahead of the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United. The Dutchman revealed that he is not aware of anything but admitted that he wants van Dijk to remain at Anfield next season. Slot said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“I don’t know what’s happening next season as well in terms of results but that is not what you mean. The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.”

Slot was then asked whether the uncertain futures of the three players impact his planning for the upcoming season. He replied:

“Interesting way of asking things, no it doesn’t.”

Liverpool have put themselves in a tight corner by allowing three of their best players van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold enter the last few months of their deals. Skipper van Dijk recently admitted that he has no update on his contract renewal.

Salah and van Dijk both made it clear on numerous occasions that they want to stay at Anfield beyond this season. Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, has been silent regarding his future and has been heavily linked with Real Madrid.

Liverpool register interest in Premier League midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer. As reported by CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old has emerged as a target for the Reds as well as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gibbs-White has been a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season who are fighting for Champions League qualification. The Garibaldis are defying the odds this campaign and find themselves third in the Premier League table.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate has contributed with five goals and six assists in 24 Premier League games this season. He joined the Tricky Trees in 2022 in a club-record £42.5 million deal from Wolves and has since made 106 appearances for the club.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly against the idea of letting Gibbs-White go but could sell if their asking price of €60 million is met. The Liverpool target is currently contracted at the City Ground until 2027.

