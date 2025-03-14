Liverpool enter race to sign PL midfielder wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United. As reported by CaughtOffside, the Reds are considering a move for the versatile English midfielder.

Gibbs-White has been a key player for Nottingham Forest this season, as the Garibaldis hope to secure a spot in the Champions League football. The 25-year-old has contributed with five goals and six assists in 24 Premier League games for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is contracted at the City Ground until 2027. Forest reportedly want to tie their number ten down with a new deal but could sell for an offer worth around €60 million.

Gibbs-White joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £42.5 million from Wolves. He has so far made 106 appearances for the Tricky Trees scoring 16 goals and producing 24 assists.

Capped twice for England, Gibbs-White can play either as a number ten or a number eight. He has also played as a number six and even up front as a striker in the past.

Liverpool are reported looking to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer and a versatile player like Gibbs-White could be a solid addition to Arne Slot's side. The Arsenal and Manchester United target could be an upgrade on Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Nottingham Forest reportedly have no intention of selling the Englishman but could be forced to sell. With his deal expiring in 2027, selling him for a big fee this summer could be a sensible decision.

Pundit tips PL star to join Liverpool over Arsenal

Former West Ham United goalkeeper turned pundit Shaka Hislop believes Antonee Robinson would be a better fit at Liverpool than Arsenal. He insisted that the Fulham left-back would thrive in Liverpool's system and reckons Arsenal have more options in the position.

Hislop highlighted Robinson's strengths while both defending and while going forward and insisted that he is comparable to Andrew Robertson. Hislop told ESPN:

“Who can be as good as Robertson was defensively? Who can be as good in terms of supporting the attack, providing assists? Antonee Robinson has certainly proven himself, proven that he can do that and cover the ground that would be needed in a Liverpool system."

“That’s the easy fit. For me, again, I don’t see Manchester City as a viable landing spot. I also don’t see Arsenal in all honesty. Given Myles Lewis-Skelly and his emergence. I know he’s only young, but 18 years old. But Calafiori also, who was signed last summer."

Hislop added:

“So they have a player that they spent a lot of money to bring in last summer and a young talent coming through that Arteta would like to continue to develop. So for me, I think they’re already taken care of. They also have Zinchenko, but he is more for the Carabao Cup with the greatest respect."

“So they have numbers in that position. So I don’t feel that that’s their need. Arsenal have far greater needs than a left back, which we talk about regularly. So Liverpool for me just ticks all the boxes for it.”

Antonee Robinson has been the standout left-back in the Premier League this season. He has been exceptional for Fulham contributing with 10 assists in 28 Premier League games.

