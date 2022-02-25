"That's what is making it so difficult for him" - Mark Lawrenson explains the real reason behind Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea

BBC Football expert Mark Lawrenson has discussed Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea after the star was left out of the Blues' Champions League win against Lille on Tuesday.

Lawrenson noted that a lack of service for Lukaku was the missing piece in getting the best out of Chelsea's record signing, saying:

"I think the real issue is the service Lukaku is getting isn't great. Lukaku wants the ball from wide areas, giving him chances in front of goal. He's brilliant when he's got defenders around him. But he needs to be a bit more side on when he gets it, rather than with his back to goal."

He added:

"If they put some good crosses in, that would make a huge difference. At the moment, though, it must be great being a defender against him because all he does is play in front of you and you would be happy to let him have the ball. That's what is making it so difficult for him."

With Romelu Lukaku making a mere seven touches on the ball against Crystal Palace last weekend, it is clear that the Blues' main striker hardly gets any service. Thomas Tuchel and the Blues may have started the season in fine form, with their ace striker firing all cylinders. However, Lukaku's goalscoring form has dwindled in recent weeks.

If the Blues are unable to improve their striker's fortunes in front of goal, the £97.5 million it took to bring him to Stamford Bridge would be a serious waste. Lukaku has come under fire in recent months after an interview surfaced of him stating he was unhappy with Tuchel's tactics and life at Chelsea.

Although he has apologized, the Belgian's poor showing only raises questions about Tuchel's tactics. If the Crystal Palace game was anything to go by, Lukaku and Tuchel will need to find a working solution that suits both parties.

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea in the summer: Reports

According to Calciomcarto, the estranged Belgian international wants to leave Chelsea this summer, having struggled to find a footing at Stamford Bridge. The news comes after the star was benched against Lille in the Champions League.

Calciomercato called Lukaku a 'foreign body' at Stamford Bridge, likely alluding to his poor display against Crystal Palace. It is believed that the star is aware that he cannot fit into Thomas Tuchel's system and is not happy about the situation.

Having publicly stated that he wishes to return to Inter, rumors about Lukaku's intent to exit from Cobham have only been fueled.

