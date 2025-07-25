"That's my man", "He can do it all" - Rio Ferdinand says he would sign 21-year-old midfielder instead of Sesko or any new no.9 at Manchester United

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he would rather have the Red Devils sign star midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion than a new striker. The Englishman urged his former side to make a move for the Cameroonian instead of focusing on attacking targets like RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Over the past few days, the rumours linking Sesko to United have been heating up significantly. The Slovenian has racked up 39 goals and eight assists since joining the Bundesliga side, catching everyone's attention with his blistering pace, lethal finishing and aerial prowess.

However, Ferdinand had a differing view on United's transfer strategy, claiming that they should be looking at a midfielder with Baleba's profile instead of an attacker. With 77 appearances for the Seagulls over the last two seasons, the 21-year-old has already gained significant experience in English football.

The former England international said on 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' (via Manchester Evening News, seen at 6:23 in the video below):

"If I don't get a striker, I'd go midfield. There's only one name I'm thinking about, I've got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need. An Amorim-type player as well. Physically great, can drive with the ball, can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, centre midfield. Baleba. That's who I go and get. That's my man. I go and break the bank."

"So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba? Would I get a number nine I'm not sure about, who's a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I'm going Baleba, sorry... I think he'll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he's all-action. He can do it all," Ferdinand explained.

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha (£62.5 million), Bryan Mbeumo (£65 million plus add-ons) and Diego Leon (£3.3 million plus add-ons) in this transfer window. It is expected that further incomings will depend on who they can offload from their current squad.

"That's another risk" - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign veteran forward instead of Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised his former club to sign an experienced forward instead of making a move for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Currently, Manchester United's frontline consists of many young talents who are vying for a spot in the starting lineup. Ferdinand claimed that the Red Devils need to sign a marksman who can be a role model for the likes of Joshua Zirkzee (24), Rasmus Hojlund (22) and Chido Obi (17).

Speaking on 'Rio Ferdinand Presents', he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think you've got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man United. I’m not really doubting (Sesko) as a player. I'm saying Man United need experience at the top of the pitch. They've got Hojlund, Zirkzee, Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, 'That's how you play as a number nine. When you're going to buy somebody who hasn't got as much experience as I'd like, I think that's another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?"

Manchester United's first game of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will be against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.

