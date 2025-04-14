"That's down to the manager" – Ex-Liverpool star calls out Ruben Amorim after Manchester United's humbling defeat to Newcastle United

Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy has lambasted Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim following his side's recent 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United.

Earlier on Sunday (April 13), the Red Devils crashed to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at St. James' Park. Harvey Barnes bagged a brace, while Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes netted a goal each for the hosts. Alejandro Garnacho scored for the visitors in the first half.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day 2, Murphy asserted that Amorim is at fault for Manchester United's recent poor performance. He said (h/t Metro):

"There are individual errors but it's certainly not just that. I still think tactically they're wrong, with the players they've got. Their options up front are really limited and that's down to the manager, the tactical plan and the motivation of the players and the players he's picking."

Murphy, who represented Liverpool 249 times as a player, continued:

"There is today, I couldn't say a get out of jail card with the midweek coming up, because he did have a few on the bench who might normally start. They've got to prioritise midweek because they can't do anything in the Premier League. But that is an abject performance from a Manchester United side, it really is poor."

Murphy, who was on Liverpool's books between 1997 and 2004, added:

"The high line from Newcastle. United have got to go long on occasion. Play some percentages. Turn them round and get some runners. It's poor game management, individually from players within the game. It's a big topic recently, are players too robotic? Are they listening to the manager too much? Make some decisions that influence the game positively."

Manchester United relished 52% possession at St. James' Park, recording nine shots. Newcastle, on the other hand, recorded 13 shots and created a whopping six big chance earlier this Sunday.

Saudi clubs keen to sign Manchester United star

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League sides are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. Their interest in the Cameroonian is said to be strong and a summer transfer is on the cards.

Onana, 29, has made 94 appearances in all competitions for his current club. He has registered 23 clean sheets and conceded 139 goals for the Red Devils so far.

Before joining the Old Trafford side for around £47 million in 2023, Onana played for Inter Milan and Ajax. His current deal is set to expire in 2028.

