"That’s a manager trying to clutch at straws" - Liverpool legend slams Erik ten Hag for his comments after Manchester United's UCL elimination

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his comments following their 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 12).

The Red Devils needed to win their final group match against the Bavarian side and hope for Copenhagen to draw with Galatasaray in order to make the knockout stages.

However, it wasn't to be for the Manchester outfit.

Despite keeping 40% possession, taking fewer shots (5 to 10) and managing lesser attempts on target (1 and 3) than Bayern Munich, ten Hag said (via Give Me Sport):

“I think the team performance was okay. The defending and pressing organization was good, we brought Bayern problems, we kept them away from our box, they didn’t create many chances."

Claiming that expectations could be low in the mind of the manager, Carragher said:

"If [Ten Hag] says the team performance was okay, is the bar too low?

"He’s probably watching the game thinking, ‘Okay, we’re still in this game’ and it’s almost like it’s a slight feel-good factor. But, because you lose 3-0 to Bournemouth and you are now playing one of the giants of European football and you only lose 1-0, he’s trying to take something from it to then get to Sunday, because I’m sure that will be the message tomorrow when he sees the players: 'That wasn’t all bad.'"

He added:

"You are playing one of the top teams in Europe. It was 1-0. Anything could have happened. 'Right, we have to go to Anfield now and try to produce some sort of performance’. A result looks really tough on paper. I just think that’s a manager trying to clutch at straws.”

Manchester United have lost four games in a row across competitions and will travel to Anfield for a Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

How have Manchester United fared in the Premier League so far?

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United have been struggling in the Premier League so far. Currently placed sixth, they have 27 points from 16 matches, including nine wins and seven losses. Up next is a tricky away test against league-leaders Liverpool.

In their previous fixture, ten Hag's side suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Bournemouth on December 9.

Meanwhile, Liverpool enter this fixture on the back of a dramatic 2-1 win against Crystal Palace that saw Harvey Elliott grab a 91st-minute winner.

The Merseysiders have won four fixtures in a row across competitions and have put together 37 points in the English top flight. Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield this season, making them formidable opponents for United.