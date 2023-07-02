"That’s a marquee signing" - Kieran Gibbs in awe as 'phenomenal' England international edges closer to Arsenal transfer

Kieran Gibbs is in awe of Arsenal-bound Ddeclan Rice. The Gunners have been making moves in the transfer market this summer. They have already agreed a £100 million plus £5 million deal with West Ham United for Rice.

Rice is technically one of the best players in his position. Gibbs lauded the England international, telling ESPN:

“I just love to see the club being so bullish on transfers. They aren’t messing about and fair play.

"It's osomething that has bothered the fans for a long time seeing other clubs invest far more into their squads, and it’s just good to see, It means they mean business."

He added:

“Declan is a top, top player, for me. The price is the price. That’s just where we are with the market. I am under no illusion that it’s a really strong signing."

Gibbs also said:

“That’s a marquee signing. It needed to happen. I am really happy he has joined. He is a phenomenal talent. He leaves everything on the pitch. A frontline player, and I think he is going to have a great start.”

With Granit Xhaka set to leave in the summer, the Gunners need a new midfielder in their ranks. They're bringing in one of the most highly sought-after English talents to the club.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Declan Rice's Arsenal move

The Gunners outbid Manchester City in a bid to secure Declan Rice's signature from West Ham United. Hence, fans are very excited about the upcoming move.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Rice's transfer. Romano says that a deal is close to being completed. On his YouTube channel, he said (via The Boot Room):

“I’m told that this deal for Declan Rice is really, really close now. The agreement between Arsenal and West Ham is in place for the fee – £105 million. They’re negotiating on the payment terms and deal structure."

Romano added:

"While I’m speaking, the agreement on payment terms is really close. It’s not ‘here we go’ yet. Let’s see how the discussions will continue in the next hours or days."

Declan Rice would enrich the quality of Arsenal's midfield. Apart from Rice, the Gunners have already sealed a deal for Kai Havertz and are also in negotiations with Ajax's Jurrien TImber.

