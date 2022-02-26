“That’s a massive possibility now” – Danny Mills names manager Manchester United would be ‘keeping a close eye on’

Former Premier League star Danny Mills believes Manchester United will be monitoring Antonio Conte's situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge of the Red Devils, but is expected to step down at the end of the season. The Old Trafford outfit are reportedly on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC The process of Manchester United appointing a permanent manager is now believed to be under way. A shortlist of candidates is thought to have been finalised and efforts are being made to arrange preliminary conversations. [ @David_Ornstein The process of Manchester United appointing a permanent manager is now believed to be under way. A shortlist of candidates is thought to have been finalised and efforts are being made to arrange preliminary conversations. [@David_Ornstein] #MUFC

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are said to be under consideration at Manchester United. Mills, though, feels the Premier League giants will be keeping an eye on Spurs manager Conte.

Conte hinted that he could leave Tottenham following the club's 1-0 defeat to Burnley this week. The former Manchester City defender has been left baffled by the Italian's comments, but thinks it could interest Manchester United. He told Football Insider:

“It’s not even about being sacked. It’s almost as if he’s prepared to throw away his money and say ‘I can’t do this. What you want me to do and what I can do, don’t match up’. It’s a really strange one to come out with that after the match. He wasn’t particularly emotional, that wasn’t a massive issue."

“I don’t quite get it, to be honest. He looked at his team and thought ‘I can’t do anymore with this. I’m a winner, I’m here to win trophies, not to be also-rans. If you’re not going to give me the tools with spending power maybe like they promised, I’ll walk away’. That’s a massive possibility now. I bet Man United are keeping a close eye on it," Mills added.

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham's manager in November. Despite his reputation, the Italian has not had a great time with the north London giants, who have won only 11 of their 21 matches under him.

What has Conte said that could interest Manchester United?

Spurs earned a shock 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League last Saturday. However, they went on to lose 1-0 to Burnley in their subsequent top-flight fixture, leaving Conte disappointed.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



@HaytersTV Here’s Antonio Conte press conference after Burnley game. “Maybe I’m not so good - I can’t close my eyes, I have ambition”. Here’s Antonio Conte press conference after Burnley game. “Maybe I’m not so good - I can’t close my eyes, I have ambition”. ⚪️ #THFC⤵️🎥 @HaytersTV https://t.co/Zgmm3iBv7T

The former Inter Milan boss suggested that he might not stay at Spurs if he is not adequately backed. He said:

"I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes. On Saturday, we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations."

"I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing. In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision, I want to help Tottenham from the first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment," the Italian tactician added.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will consider Conte as an option to replace Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

