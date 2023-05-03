Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes, with Paris Saint-Germain ace Lionel Messi finishing narrowly behind him in second.

On Tuesday (May 2), American business magazine Forbes released a list of ten highest-earning athletes between May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023. Taking home a staggering $136 million in that period, Ronaldo finished atop the coveted list.

His arch-rival Messi finished in second place with a yearly takeaway of $130 million. Behind the two multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners, came Kylian Mbappe, who earned $120 million in the aforementioned period.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in a $75 million-per-season deal in January after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November, earned $46 million in wages and $90 million from endorsements. Barcelona legend Messi, meanwhile, took home $65 million in salary and amassed the other half from sponsorships.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Forbes' list, with Messi and Ronaldo's fans predictably getting on with the never-ending GOAT debate. A couple of Ronaldo fans wrote:

Martin Ssenabulya @ssenamovic23 @TeamCRonaldo He deserves it because is hard working man and helps others real goat @TeamCRonaldo He deserves it because is hard working man and helps others real goat 🐐 https://t.co/Ezupaybx4c

RW 🇸🇪 @ronaldowarrior @TeamCRonaldo Ronaldo winning on and off the field at the age of 39. The greatest of all time for a reason. @TeamCRonaldo Ronaldo winning on and off the field at the age of 39. The greatest of all time for a reason.🐐

Fans of the Argentinian forward responded by saying:

PRIMETIMEYORK @A1York @TeamCRonaldo That’s great and all but Messi better @TeamCRonaldo That’s great and all but Messi better

Lastly, one fan referenced Messi’s recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, saying that the 35-year-old was looking for a massive payday:

"That's why Messi taking unofficial clandestine trips to Saudi. Missed the bus."

white blue @reviewfutb @TeamCRonaldo That’s why Messi taking unofficial clandestine trips to Saudi. Missed the bus @TeamCRonaldo That’s why Messi taking unofficial clandestine trips to Saudi. Missed the bus 😂

According to Sky Sports, PSG have sanctioned the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, suspending him for two games and docking his pay for two weeks.

It has been claimed that Messi, who serves as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism, went to Saudi, without PSG’s permission, to fulfill an endorsement commitment on April 30.

National League side refuses to sign Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

According to reports (via GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo has grown unhappy at Al-Nassr and could consider moving away from Saudi Arabia soon. Referencing the reports, National League partner Vanarama invited Ronaldo to join the fifth-tier side, Bromley.

Vanarama tweeted:

“It's not too late if you want to play in white next season, @Cristiano 👀”

Bromley promptly came up with a cheeky response, revealing that they do not want to sign the 38-year-old:

“Nah, you're alright.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 times in 15 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since joining them in January but has endured criticism for not stepping up in the big games.

Al-Nassr have been knocked out of the Saudi King Cup and have slipped to second place in the Saudi Pro League standings. They find themselves three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

