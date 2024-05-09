“That’s missing!” - Arsenal star admits he's eager to beat Manchester City to the title to complete his trophy cabinet

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho wants to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title to complete his glistening trophy cabinet. The Gunners are top of the table with two games left but just a point above their title rivals who have a game in hand.

Jorginho has enjoyed much success during his career including becoming a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea. The veteran holding midfielder also won the European Championships with Italy in 2021.

However, the 32-year-old has never got his hands on a league title, including during his time in Serie A with Napoli. He has the chance to become a champion with Arsenal and he's eyeing that honor (via the club's official website):

"That’s missing! It’s something that definitely I would like to add to that list and it would mean a lot to me.I want to win as much as I can, and enjoy the moment because that’s really important for me."

Jorginho signed a new one-year deal with the Gunners after much speculation over his future. The 52-cap Italy international is one of the most experienced members of Mikel Arteta's squad and could be vital as his side look to win the title for the first time since 2004. He's won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup.

Arsenal legend David Seaman expects Manchester City to win their remaining games

David Seaman (right) thinks his former club will miss out on the title.

Arsenal and Manchester City's title race could go down to the wire depending on both sides winning their respective games until the final day. The Gunners face Manchester United away (May 12), and Everton at home (May 19).

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are in action against Fulham away (May 11), Tottenham Hotspur away (May 14), and West Ham United at home (May 19). It looks set to be an enthralling finish to the title race.

Manchester City are in red-hot form and three wins from three will see them retain the title for the fourth year in a row. They will become the first English club in history to achieve that feat.

David Seaman can't see City dropping any points in their remaining games which means Arsenal will miss out on the title. The former Gunners goalkeeper said (via Metro):

"If I’m honest, I can’t see Man City not winning every game... The only hard game I see they’ve got is Spurs away and the form Spurs are in at the moment is as bad as Manchester United’s."

Manchester City won the title last season by overcoming Arteta's men who put up an admirable title challenge. Guardiola's Cityzens finished five points ahead when the curtains closed on the 2022-23 campaign.