"That's our new boy" - Manchester United fans react as video of reported target mimicing Cristiano Ronaldo's freekick technique resurfaces

A clip of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount mimicking Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick technique has emerged amid his potential move to Old Trafford.

The video of Mount in his days at Stamford Bridge as a youngster was released by the club's Twitter account in 2020. It shows the English midfielder basing a free kick on Red Devils icon Ronaldo. He says before hitting the ball:

"I try to base my free kick on Ronaldo, hit the ball by the valve and it moves. That's all you need to do, top corner, top bins."

Mount then strikes a sweet effort over a wall and into the top corner of the net. It is a free kick that Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of.

The 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils are set to make a third bid for the England international worth upwards of £55 million.

Mount has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but wants to move to the Red Devils. Personal terms have been agreed ahead of his potential arrival at Old Trafford.

United fans are enthused to see Mount trying to replicate their legendary former frontman, Ronaldo. The Portuguese great bagged 145 goals in 346 games during two spells with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 12 free kicks during his two spells at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Mount has bagged two for Chelsea and six throughout his career.

One fan is excited about the English attacker's anticipated move to Manchester United. He responded to the video:

"That's our new boy."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the video of a young Mount mimicking Ronaldo's free-kick technique:

Manchester United target Mason Mount prefers Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi

Mount gave his take on the neverending debate.

Mount weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate back in 2021. The Chelsea midfielder's response will only further enthuse Manchester United fans.

The English attacker sided with the Red Devils hero when asked who he preferred between the two. He said:

"You know what, between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, there's not much in it. But I'd probably go... Ronaldo, Messi, then I don't know."

Ronaldo, 38, became an Old Trafford great during his two spells with the Premier League giants. He grew into the legendary talent he is today during his first spell at Manchester United. The Portuguese icon has scored 715 goals and provided 225 assists in 968 club games, including goals for the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Meanwhile, Messi, 35, has never played in the Premier League but will go down as one of the greatest in history. He made history with La Liga giants Barcelona often going up against Ronaldo's Madrid in the last decade and a half. The legendary Argentine has scored 710 goals and provided 339 assists in 875 club matches.

