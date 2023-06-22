“That’s a nice sight!” – When Manchester United legend offered hilarious reaction to Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic running past him in underwear

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel responded rather amusingly at the sight of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic running past him in nothing but his underwear.

Chelsea had just played out a 1-1 draw against Premier League rivals Manchester United in October last year. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored a late goal to earn a point for the Red Devils that day.

After completing the game, Kovacic went over to one of the fans and gave away his top and shorts. Schmeichel caught a glimpse of the Croatian midfielder running back to the changing room while he was pitchside in a role with Sky Sports.

He said:

"That’s a nice sight! He’s fit!"

Kovacic, 29, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. The midfielder has reportedly agreed a deal with league champions Manchester City, who will be paying £30 million to acquire the Croatian's services.

The former Real Madrid man has one year left on his contract at Chelsea, and many believe it to be a steal for the European champions to get such a quality player for the sum quoted.

A promising youngster since U17 levels, Kovacic is technically gifted orchestrator from midfield and an ideal modern day box-to-box midfielder. He has made 221 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, scoring six goals and giving 15 assists.

The Croatian midfielder won four trophies with the Blues - the Champions League, Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ilkay Gundogan's imminent departure could've prompted City for a replacement, and Mateo Kovacic could fit in seamlessly in the treble winners' playing XI.

Kai Havertz set to make the move to north London

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday (June 21) that German forward Kai Havertz will imminently complete his move from Chelsea to Arsenal. The deal is reportedly worth £60 million, dubbed "long-term" by Romano.

Speaking about the move, Romano Tweeted:

"Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go. £60m guaranteed fee; £5m add-ons; Long term deal agreed; Medical tests to be scheduled. Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared."

The former Bayer Leverkusen player had joined the club with much promise on a £72m million deal and had a decent spell till the 2020-21 season. He even scored winning goals in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, he had a poor next couple of seasons with the Blues and finished with just seven goals and one assist from his 35 appearances in the Premier League last season. Overall, the German has made 139 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 32 goals and giving 15 assists

