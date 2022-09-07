"That's not normal" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp very impressed with 'wonderfully raised' player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Harvey Elliott following the midfielder's string of eye-catching performances for the Reds this season.

Elliott, who joined the Reds from Fulham in 2019, has established himself as a core player at Anfield. After impressing in pre-season, he has started five of six Premier League games this campaign.

Ahead of Liverpool's goalless draw against Everton last Saturday (September 3), Klopp hailed Elliott for his attitude. He said (via Anfield Central):

"First and foremost, he is a wonderfully raised boy. He is young as well, and there are parts in his behaviour when you see interviews and when you see him playing, and you think, 'OK, wow. That's not normal for a 19-year-old!' It's about the background, where he is coming from, how he was raised."

He continued:

"Then, since he is here, from the first day, the players really took him under their wings. He didn't get treated like a 17 or 18-year-old boy, or now like a 19-year-old boy. None of these boys can expect that when they are with us. That's why he is in the middle of everything, which is absolutely helpful."

Klopp added:

"I like talking about him, but it's just (that) it is really early, and we all forgot how good he was a year ago – and he was a year younger, before all the rubbish things that happened (to him). That's the case; he is just that good. He is a real talent, but we all need luck in moments. Now, let's just hope he can go through, just develop and build on this wonderful basis."

A technical dribbler with an eye for a pass, the 19-year-old shot to fame following a loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season. He racked up just 585 minutes of action for the Merseyside outfit last season due to an ankle injury.

Elliott, who has scored one goal this season, is expected to register his second UEFA Champions League start in Liverpool's Group A clash against Napoli on Wednesday (September 7).

Thiago Alcantara returns to training ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener

According to James Pearce, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has returned to full training with the first team and is looking sharp ahead of the Reds' UEFA Champions League opener.

He had limped off with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the Premier League season against Fulham. The 31-year-old, who has racked up only 136 minutes of action this campaign, is expected to feature in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

