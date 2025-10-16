  • home icon
  • "That's him in a nutshell" - John Terry reacts to Diego Costa barging in on ex-Chelsea women’s team star during training session

"That's him in a nutshell" - John Terry reacts to Diego Costa barging in on ex-Chelsea women’s team star during training session

By Sripad
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:50 GMT
John Terry and Diego Costa of Chelsea
John Terry and Diego Costa of Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Terry has given his honest view of former striker Diego Costa barging into women's legend Gemma Davison in training. He claimed that the clip describes the Brazil-born striker to perfection.

In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, Terry is heard describing a training ground incident where Costa barged into Gemma.

The Chelsea legends were training earlier this month ahead of their charity match against Liverpool. He said:

"That's Diego in a nutshell. Just doesn't give a sh*t. Like, the ball does down the channel, and Gem's like shielding it a little bit, and he comes running over and just goes bosh."

Terry has been a fan of Costa since they played together at the club. In 2020, during an Instagram Q&A, the Englishman named the former striker as the funniest teammate and said:

"Diego Costa. I would say Diego Costa was the funnies. Really broken English, but in the nicest possible way, the best character. On the training pitch he was incredible, he’d would want to fight you, want to win at all costs. That was incredible to have every day. But off the pitch he was just like a young pup, so much energy, just lifted the whole place, lifted people. That was a big miss when we let him go actually."
Terry and Diego Costa played 73 matches together, winning the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

Jose Mourinho recalled fight in Chelsea training between John Terry and Diego Costa

Jose Mourinho took a cheeky dig at the media in 2015, while talking about a training ground fight between John Terry and Diego Costa. The former Chelsea claimed that the two would call in a translator to help understand, labelling it as a far-west duel between the players and said:

"Normally when bad results happen the first thing that comes into your laptops, iPads and pens is to find a dramatic story. Somebody punches somebody in the dressing room, the manager doesn't want to speak with this guy."
"Diego Costa fought with John Terry and before they started the fight they brought a translator. They organise like far west duels - at this time we are going to fight, bring a translator. The other direction you don't go is the direction which is real. You lose matches, you lose confidence."

Jose Mourinho signed Costa while he was at Chelsea in the summer of 2015, but was sacked in December after a poor run of form.

