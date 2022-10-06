"That’s the one disappointing thing of the evening" - Graham Potter provides worrying injury update on Chelsea star after 3-0 AC Milan win

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an update on defender Welsey Fofana's injury following their 3-0 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 5.

Fofana scored his first goal for the Blues in the 24th minute of the encounter in what was his fourth competitive appearance for the club. However, he was taken off just 14 minutes later after picking up a knee injury.

Potter commented on the defender's injury, stating Chelsea are waiting for the results of the scans to come in. Fofana, 21, was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after the match.

“That’s the one disappointing thing about the evening,” Potter said (via The Guardian). “We need to scan tomorrow and fingers crossed. I wouldn’t want to speculate on it now. But we’re concerned and we just need to wait until tomorrow and get it scanned and hope for the best.

“These things happen. He’s a young guy, he’s a strong guy, we’ll help him and support him. At the moment there’s not too much to report. Fingers crossed and we’re hoping for the best.”

"The attitude and application of the players was fantastic" - Graham Potter on Chelsea's 3-0 win over AC Milan

The 3-0 UCL win over Milan was Potter's third game in charge of the Blues since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in September. He is so far undefeated as Chelsea head coach with two wins and a draw under his belt.

He was understandably pleased by the team's performance against the Serie A giants.

“It was a good night for us,” Potter told BT Sport (via Evening Standard).

“I thought the attitude and application of the players was fantastic and it’s a really important win for us.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James were the other two goal-scorers for the Blues against Milan. This was their first win of the UCL season, taking them up to second in the Group E standings. Chelsea are currently only behind RB Salzburg in the table.

The Blues' next assignment is a Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 8. They are currently fifth in the league table with 13 points from seven matches, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

