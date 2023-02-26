“That’s one position we have to upgrade” – Arsenal fans feel 30-year-old star has lost confidence after what he did in 1-0 Leicester win

Some Arsenal fans claimed that the team needs an upgrade on Granit Xhaka after their 1-0 win in their Premier League away clash against Leicester City on February 25.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute.

The win gave Mikel Arteta's team a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. While fans certainly enjoyed the result, they felt that Xhaka lacked confidence in the final third.

The Swiss midfielder has been one of the most crucial players under Arteta. He has played 32 matches for the north Londoners this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

While Xhaka was amongst the goals at the start of the campaign, he has found it hard to find the back of the net in recent times.

The central midfielder didn't even attempt a shot against Leicester and made only one key pass during the game. While he won five out of his eight ground duels and won four free kicks, the lack of attacking intent from Xhaka was pretty evident.

Fans pointed that out on Twitter and claimed that Arteta's side needed a player who is more affluent in the attack. One fan wrote:

"I might get hate for this but Xhaka slows down our attack on the LHS. That’s one position we have to upgrade."

A few fans claimed that Xhaka, despite being a great shooter, has lost his confidence and is tentative to take a shot at the goal.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans after Granit Xhaka's performance against Leicester City:

Arsenal star William Saliba made title aspirations clear

Defender William Saliba has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season. The Frenchman has made 28 appearances across competitions and has helped the club keep 10 clean sheets.

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League table. Saliba recently made his title aspirations clear, telling the club's media:

“I want to win everything possible here, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title. We all want to win the Premier League, and I’ve never won a trophy so that’s why I work every day, but we know we have 15 games left and it’s not going to be easy. We have to focus and never give up because the Premier League is hard.”

Arsenal will return to action on March 1 as they take on Everton in a Premier League home clash. Sean Dyche's team emerged victorious by a scoreline of 1-0 when the teams met at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign.

