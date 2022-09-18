"That’s what people will remember him for at the end of the season" - Ex-Chelsea striker makes interesting claim on Arsenal new signing Gabriel Jesus 

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for his goal against Brentford in the Premier League earlier today (September 18). He also shared his views on the Brazilian striker's positioning, advising on areas of improvement for Jesus going forward.

Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium. William Saliba found the back of the net within 17 minutes. Jesus then doubled the lead with a brilliant header assisted by Granit Xhaka, who whipped a dangerous cross into the box.

Fabio Vieira completed the scoring with his first goal for the north London outfit as the Gunners secured their sixth league win of the season from seven matches.

In a post match analysis, Hasselbaink complimented Jesus for a great finish but stated that the cross from Xhaka made the difference.

Speaking about the Swiss midfielder, he said (via Football.London):

"We know that he has the quality and he puts these kind of balls in."

He then added regarding Jesus:

"It’s the cross for me which makes the goal but what I’m more pleased about is to see Jesus in the box. We were talking about he’s coming too much in the midfield but look where he is - that’s where he needs to be to make the difference."

Hasselbaink further went on to say:

"It’s a great finish but it’s the cross that makes the goal, the cross makes his mind up where he needs to put it - great finish. Last week he wasn’t going into the box, now he’s in the box making the difference and that’s what people will remember him for the end of the season."

Jesus has scored four goals and provided three assists in eight matches so far this season in all competitions.

Hasselbaink's previous criticism of Arsenal strike Gabriel Jesus

The former Chelsea forward previously admonished Jesus' performance following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat against Manchester United on September 4. Hasselbaink criticized the Gunners forward for dropping into the middle of the park one too many times, being a No. 9.

Arsenal endured a brutal defeat to the Red Devils as Marcus Rashford scored a brace and Antony added his name to the scoresheet.

Bukayo Saka managed to find the back of the net in the second half. However, the Gunners failed to secure any points with the blow of the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hasselbaink spoke about Jesus (via Football.London):

"He’s a number nine. If I’m a number nine, I want players to create from here and there, I can give you a ball and shape you up. He’s come to Arsenal to score goals. He can drop in at times in the midfield but he needs to arrange in the box. Who’s going to have chances? Martinelli? Martinelli was out of the game after he had his little spell in the first 20 minutes."

Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League, one point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. They will next face Spurs at the Emirates on October 1.

