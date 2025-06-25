"That’s the place to go" - Pundit urges former Chelsea star to join Liverpool 

Darren Bent has advised former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi to join Liverpool this summer. He believes that the Englishman will be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate at Anfield.

Ad

Bent said on talkSPORT that the Reds should sell Konate to Real Madrid to avoid letting the Frenchman leave on a free transfer next summer. He added that the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk would be the Crystal Palace captain and said via TBR Football:

"It's a difficult one, but if Liverpool come calling, certainly with the way Liverpool are recruiting at the minute and thickening their squad, that's the place to go. I get it, you may have to go there and battle for a spot, but I think Konate has got one year left, he (Guehi) has got one year left, it might be best for all parties, including the player — Liverpool sell Konate to Real Madrid if they are willing to pay and then you buy Guehi, and then neither goes for free. You (both) get a fee for both players, and Guehi can go to Liverpool and start. I'm a big fan of his."

Ad

Trending

Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate have just one year left on their contracts at their respective clubs. Neither player has shown signs of renewing their deal and is looking for a move this summer.

Former Liverpool star wants Marc Guehi sign by Anfield side

Glen Johnson was also of the same opinion that Liverpool should bring in Marc Guehi. He heaped praise on the Englishman and said it would be perfect for all, as he can develop by playing with Van Dijk. He told AceOdds:

Ad

"Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won't learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He's a raw defender and he's good on the ball. He's quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn't already."

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremy Frimpong this summer. They are in talks to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, and the Hungarian has reportedly undergone his medical ahead of the move from the Premier League side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More