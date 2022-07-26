“That’s for players like Messi and Ronaldo” – Pundit highlights factor Darwin Nunez could find hard to handle at Liverpool

Former Celtic striker Frank Avennie reckons Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's gargantuan price tag could weigh heavily on the young striker's shoulders.

Liverpool made a big move in the transfer market this summer, signing the 23-year-old Uruguayan from Benfica in a deal worth up to €100 million. Given the player's gargantuan price tag, all eyes will be on him to come out good at Anfield next season.

According to the Scotsman, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are capable of coping with the weight of expectation that accompanies a mega price tag. To buttress his point, he cited Harry Maguire's struggles at Manchester United following his £85 million transfer from Leicester City in 2019.

“Having that price tag on you, that’s for players like Messi and Ronaldo," Frank McAvennie told Football Insider. “Harry Maguire struggled to cope with £80million price tag, (Virgil) van Dijk cruised it. Some people can deal with it, and some people can’t. I didn’t know much about Nunez until Liverpool were interested in him, but I’m sure that Klopp has earned the right to get the respect to get it right."

Nunez's transfer to Liverpool came around the same time Sadio Mane left Anfield to join Bayern Munich. That has led many to regard the Uruguayan as a replacement for the Senegalese. McAvennie, though, has warned that the two players shouldn't be compared, as they possess distinct characteristics.

“People are comparing him (Nunez) to (Sadio) Mane, and they shouldn’t do that because they’re different kinds of players. It’s going to be hard for him (Nunez) for the first couple of weeks."

Darwin Nunez makes bright start at Liverpool

Nunez (right) is already off to work at his new club.

Darwin Nunez is currently working with the rest of the group as the Reds' preseason tour continues in Asia this summer. He has already featured for the Reds in a couple of games as he continues to acclimatise to his new surroundings.

In the friendly against RB Leipzig, Nunez scored a quadruple in 45 minutes. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be expecting more such performances from the Uruguayan in front of goal next season.

