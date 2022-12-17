"That’s the problem" - Bayern Munich legend slams FIFA for new Club World Cup plans

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Philipp Lahm has lambasted FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his announcement of a new 32-team Club World Cup format.

The legendary German full-back accused Infantino of not working in the best interests of the sport while seeking personal financial gain.

Gianni Infantino: “The new men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams”.



The Bayern Munich legend wrote in his column for RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (via Bavarian Football Works):

“FIFA has lost further credibility thanks to its top representative. One gets the impression more and more that Gianni Infantino is not looking for the best solution in the interests of soccer and that he simply lacks integrity.”

He added:

"Infantino doesn’t give the impression that he wants to change anything about it. He’s taking advantage of the game. That’s the problem of FIFA, an institution based in Europe, not soccer.

"And the only way to change that is to finally focus on a sensible, transparent award procedure in the future.”

Lahm, who has spent the majority of his professional career at Bayern Munich, has registered 517 appearances for the German outfit across all competitions.

His comments come after Infantino announced that FIFA will launch a new 32-team Club World Cup format that will be implemented in 2025. The current format for the tournament, which is held every year, includes only seven teams.

However, the proposed iteration set to commence in 2025 will see 32 teams compete, and will be held once every four years, similar to the FIFA World Cup. This seems to be a tournament whose purpose is to rival the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the like.

Infantino disclosed the proposed version of the tournament even though no agreement has been made with the relevant domestic leagues (via The Guardian).

France coach Didier Deschamps provides injury update on Bayern Munich star ahead of FIFA World Cup final

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is fit for Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on December 18.

The French squad has been hit with illness as another Bayern Munich player, Kingsley Coman, has come down with a fever. Adrien Rabiot and Upamecano also missed the semi-finals against England as they were unwell.

However, Deschamps has now offered some good news on Upamecano's fitness, saying (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Dayot has been ill since the game against England. He worked individually yesterday but wasn’t fully fit (to start). Ibou [Liverpool FC’s Ibrahima Konaté] did good things. Will Upamecano be available for the final? Normally, yes.”

He’s been unbelievable for them tonight. Crazy how Konate is only starting for France because Upamecano wasn’t fit to play… He’s been unbelievable for them tonight.

