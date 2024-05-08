“That’s my only problem” - David Seaman makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has backed Manchester City to beat the Gunners to the Premier League title this term. He believes that the Cityzens are unlikely to drop points and will go on to finish on top of the table.

Speaking on his podcast Seaman Says, he opined that the title would likely be decided on points and not on goal difference. He backed Pep Guardiola's side to win their remaining three matches and seal the top spot. He said:

"No [can't see it going down to goal difference], if I'm honest. I can't see Man City not winning every game, that's my only problem. The only hard game that I see that they've got is Spurs away, and the form that Spurs are in at the moment is like Man United."

The Gunners are currently leading the table by a point but the Cityzens can overtake them if they win their remaining matches.

Manchester City face Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in their remaining games. On the other hand, Arsenal have just two matches where they take on Manchester United and Everton.

Gary Neville warns Arsenal ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal were sent a strong warning by Gary Neville ahead of their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. He believes the Red Devils have been unpredictable this season and so the Gunners should be wary.

He said on his podcast:

"You never know what is going to happen at Old Trafford and Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams. Even with the way Manchester United are at the moment, you have to regard that as a massive match and a big game."

He added:

"Teams have won at Old Trafford that have been in the bottom half of the table, but teams in the top half of the table have gone there and struggled. Liverpool famously in the last month or two have lost an FA Cup quarter-final there and they drew in the league and that was probably the start of Liverpool's downfall in terms of where they are now [compared to where they were then], in terms of dropping out of the title race and getting knocked out of the FA Cup."

Manchester United host the Gunners on Sunday, May 12, after losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace in their previous fixture.