“That’s his only problem” – Paul Merson highlights Kai Havertz concern despite Arsenal being ‘better team’ after signing him

Paul Merson believes Kai Havertz's acquisition makes Arsenal a better team but has highlighted an area of concern around the German international's game.

The Gunners signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £65 million last week, making him the first official transfer of their summer window. Mikel Arteta and Co. are also on the verge of signing Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Havertz plied his trade at Chelsea for three seasons. He was deployed as a forward, rather than an attacking midfielder - a role in which he made a name for himself as a youngster at Bayer Leverkusen.

During his three years at Stamford Bridge, he scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 appearances across competitions. He also helped the Blues win three trophies, including scoring the winner to secure the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

However, Kai Havertz struggled for form and confidence last season, only scoring nine goals in 47 appearances.

Paul Merson gave his thoughts on the signing in his column for Sky Sports (via METRO):

"Arsenal should be buzzing with Kai Havertz, he makes them a better team. The only problem I could see with Havertz is similar to that experienced by Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. If it’s not going well, Havertz doesn’t look too interested."

Merson added:

"That’s just down to the way he plays, it’s just the way certain players are, it’s not that he’s not trying. If you’re having a good game Havertz looks elegant, silky, but if it’s not going well, people will say he’s not running around or trying. That’s his only problem, but make no mistake, he improves Arsenal."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have to work closely with Kai Havertz to ensure Merson's fears aren't realized. The Spanish tactician is reportedly planning on deploying the 24-year-old in numerous positions. It is possible that Havertz returns to midfield for the Gunners, a position he is more comfortable in.

Arsenal ready to sign next transfer target after completing Declan Rice deal: Reports

According to The Times and journalist Tom Alnutt, the Gunners are ready to make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. This would be the north London outfit's fourth signing this summer following the arrival of Havertz and the impending signings of Rice and Timber.

Tom Alnutt wrote (via Football Fancast):

"Arsenal are ready to make a move for the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia once the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United is completed."

"Arsenal want to continue their summer spending spree by bidding for Lavia, although they expect to face strong competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old. Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Lavia, with Southampton wanting £50 million for the Belgium player."

Romeo Lavia was a diamond in the rough for Southampton last season. Despite being relegated, the 19-year-old central defensive midfielder had the highest pass accuracy in the Saints' entire squad. He also made 35 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Lavia would help transform the Gunners' midfield but they face stiff competition from Liverpool, who are also in need of a defensive midfielder.

