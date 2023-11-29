“That’s quite honest, but we don’t care” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag offers savage response to journalist 'liking' Red Devils’ crisis

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a savage reply to a journalist who surprisingly accepted that he was liking the Red Devils' poor run of form. The Dutchman stated that they were only focused on themselves and working hard to get the desired results.

Manchester United have not been at their best this season but have still managed to get favorable results, at least in the Premier League. On the other hand, they need a win over Galatasaray on Wednesday to stay afloat in the Champions League.

When a journalist claimed that he was liking the Red Devils' downfall, Ten Hag replied (via X):

"You like it? That's quite honest, but we don't care. It is about us, we started this week well so now we have to continue."

Here's the video of the surprising exchange:

The manager went on to claim that his side were improving and the progress was visible. He was quoted by Daily Mirror as saying:

"I think so, yeah (we have improved). But probably it will be the same for Galatasaray. I think we improved, so it's good progress. You see how we are stepping up, we are more stable, we are winning games, so definitely, there's a big difference from the first moment we played them."

Manchester United are at the bottom of their Champions League group but can jump to second with a win over Galatasaray on Wednesday, provided Copenhagen drop points against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hits out at journalists

Erik ten Hag believes journalists always find something negative to write about Manchester United. He claimed that they were being overly critical of his side while adding that his players were doing their best.

He was quoted by Daily Mirror as saying:

"You [the journalists] can always find [something]. Last year, we couldn't win away from home, that was 'an issue'. Now we can't win at home. Now we're winning away games and you're bringing up we don't win away games in Europe. We know we can do [it]."

He added:

"We are confident because the last games in the league away from home were also very hostile environments and we played very well. We were very calm and composed, this team also [did it] last year in Barcelona. So, we know how to deal with it and tomorrow I'm sure we'll be a confident team on the pitch."

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table after picking up wins over Everton, Luton Town and Fulham in their last three matches.