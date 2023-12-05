 "That’s quite unbelievable to say about a Pep Guardiola side" - Robbie Savage predicts Manchester City's trip to Aston Villa

Robbie Savage has tipped Manchester City to get back to winning ways by beating in a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's side against Aston Villa on Wednesday (December 6).

The reigning Premier League champions head into tomorrow's game at Villa Park following a frustrating 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola's men took the lead twice during that entertaining encounter at the Etihad.

Manchester City are third in the league, three points behind leaders Arsenal. They face a Villa side that have made a remarkable start to the campaign, sitting fourth and just a point behind the Cityzens.

Savage touched on City's defensive vulnerabilities that have seen them concede 10 goals in their last four outings. He told PlanetSport:

"It’s a big game for Manchester City. Obviously now they’re chasing Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. They’ve conceded 10 goals in their last four games which is not like Manchester City at all."

Villa earned a point with a last-gasp equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out. Savage expects there to be a ton of goals and stressed how Guardiola's men need to win:

"Aston Villa with that draw against Bournemouth. But on this occasion, I think City need to win and that’s quite unbelievable to say about a Pep Guardiola side. On that basis, I think there will be goals. I’m going for 3-2 Man City."

The Cityzens haven't lost to Villa in any competition since 2013. But, they were held to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park last season and Unai Emery's Villains could be tricky opposition for the visitors tomorrow.

Gary Lineker on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's selection dilemma between Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has struggled this season.

Guardiola won't have any issue deciding which of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to start against Villa. Grealish will be suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Spurs. He won't play against his former club whom he left for Manchester City in a £100 million deal in 2021.

However, Grealish has dropped down the pecking order this season following the signing of Doku from Rennes. He came on in the draw against Tottenham and scored to make it 3-2 only for Dejan Kulusevski to level late on.

Gary Lineker alluded to the England international's well-taken goal against Spurs. He reckons it'll give the 28-year-old confidence in his battle with Doku for a starting berth (via Manchester Evening News):

"Doku's a handful, that's for sure, but that goal will do Jack a lot of good for his confidence and it was a brilliant slide for the camera!"

Lineker feels the one thing Grealish lacks is pace which Doku has in abundance. The Tottenham legend added:

"I think possibly the one thing missing in his game that stops elevating him to the very, very pinnacle is a slight lack of pace. Sometimes he beats players and can't necessarily get away from them."

Grealish has started just three of eight league games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a regular starter last season, bagging five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.