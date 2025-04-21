“That’s how he reaches the next level” - Ex-Chelsea star highlights what Arsenal’s Declan Rice must do to become ‘world-class’

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has challenged Arsenal star Declan Rice to show consistency in order to be labeled as a world-class midfielder. He stated that Rice's performances against Real Madrid were impressive but he needs to step up every week.

Declan Rice scored two incredible free-kicks in the first leg of the Gunners UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as the north London side won 3-0.

Speaking to Slingo, Gallas stated Rice's first free-kick was due to Thibaut Courtois's poor positioning. However, he believes that the second free-kick was unstoppable and that there was nothing that the Real Madrid goalkeeper could do. He said (via GOAL):

"The two freekicks Declan Rice scored against Real Madrid were brilliant, although I'll say the first one went in because of Thibaut Courtois' poor positioning. But the second freekick was unstoppable, I think Courtois was actually in a good position too. We all wanted to see a performance like this from Rice."

"Now the big clubs will have their eye on Rice. What he's shown is amazing, but he has to be consistent with these big performances, that's how he reaches the next level. The most difficult aspect of football is to be consistent. Anyone can score one or two goals in one game, then nothing the next game. The world-class players repeat their performances."

Rice joined Arsenal in 2023 for a club-record £105 million fee. He has not won a trophy yet with the Gunners but could win the UEFA Champions League this season, where they face PSG in the semifinal.

When James McClean claimed Arsenal star Declan Rice is overrated

In June 2024, former Ireland winger James McClean claimed that Declan Rice is "overrated." He believes that the Englishman has not proved his worth and said (via Football365):

“I feel Declan Rice is very overrated. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he’s not world class. To me world class is someone who gets in every side in the world. I don’t think he does that. I don’t think he gets in the Man City side ahead of Rodri. I know Toni Kross is now retiring, but to me Toni Kroos is world class. He dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don’t think Declan Rice does that. He’s not someone who is going get on the half-turn and play passes forward. He is very good at what he does.”

Manchester City were interested in signing Rice from West Ham United and made a £90 million bid in the summer of 2023, as per reports. However, they failed to agree a deal with the Hammers, who accepted the £105 million bid from the Gunners.

