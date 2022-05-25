“That’s the real reason why he left” - Allegri jokes about why Manchester United midfielder Pogba will not return to Juventus

Juventus manager Max Allegri has joked that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba won't be rejoining the Bianconeri as he lost a challenge during his first spell. The Frenchman lost a basketball shootout and a football shooting challenge to the Italian during his first stint with the club.

As per Football Italia, Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus this summer after his Manchester United contract expires. He has not penned a new deal and has interest from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Allegri recently spoke with former Juventus star defender Andrea Barzagli on DAZN. He joked and claimed Pogba is still afraid to face him and thus wouldn't be joining the club this summer. He said (via Football Italia):

"He won't be back, he is afraid of challenging me. He lost playing with foot and hands. That's why he left. That's the real reason why he left."

This is not the first time Allegri has joked about Pogba. Last week, when asked about the possibility of signing the midfielder, the Juve manager was quoted by DAZN saying:

"I don't know him. Who is he? Is that an English word? I forgot, it's been too many years."

As per Sky Italia, Juventus held a meeting with Pogba's agents earlier this month, but Juventus CEO Arrivabene rebuffed the claims, saying:

"Pogba is a Manchester United player. We must show respect for him and his squad. Having said that, Pogba's agents are also the same who represent [Moise] Kean and Luca Pellegrini, so it's only normal we should meet with them. The subject of today's meeting was not Pogba."

Paul Pogba on his Manchester United future

Pogba has hinted at an exit this summer and claimed that he wants to win trophies again.

When quizzed on his future, the Frenchman said in March (via ESPN):

"The truth has to be said -- there have been difficult times, especially when I was at Manchester. When I haven't played or when the results weren't there, coming here [the French squad] gives me a boost. It's difficult because a lot has happened, from the change in manager to my injury."

He added:

"We're no longer fighting for a title, so it's neutral. I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it be this year or even the previous ones, we haven't won anything. That's what's sad, in the end."

The Frenchman made 27 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting nine. His exit from Manchester United now seems imminent.

