"That's really where they have come up short"- Jamie Redknapp says Chelsea will not be Premier League title contenders until they solve problem area

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has sais that Chelsea will not challenge for the Premier League unless they sign a natural goalscorer. He was highly critical of the Blues' wastefulness in front of goal in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Kai Havertz squandered three glorious chances in the first half but shot straight at Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea twice and hit the side netting once.

Marcos Alonso gave the Blues a well-deserved lead in the 60th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo, though, converted a sumptuous assist from Nemanja Matic just two minutes later to equalise for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Chelsea were made to rue their missed chances as they were forced to a share of the spoils.

Redknapp believes the lack of a natural finisher like Didier Drogba or Diego Costa has put pais to the Blues' title hopes this season. Romelu Lukaku was expected to be the difference maker for Chelsea, but he has endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, scoring just 12 goals across competitions.

"I think Thomas Tuchel will think how they have mot won this game. The amount of opportunities they had on the right side. They felt Romelu Lukaku was going to be the missing piece to the jigsaw, the man who would get them 20, 25 goals to elevate them to the title race, and it hasn't worked out," Redknapp told Sky Sports as per The Daily Mail.

He continued:

"Werner's not a natural finisher. Havertz, I love his movement. But they haven't got that goalscorer like a Drogba or Costa who's going to get you the 20 or 25 goals that you are going to need to win the title, and that's really where they have come up short."

Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, scoring 24 goals in Inter Milan's Serie A-winning campaign. However, he has scored just five league goals in 23 games this season.

Meanwhile, Werner and Kai Havertz have scored just 11 league goals between them this season.

Chelsea could part ways with Romelu Lukaku to land Darwin Nunez

According to Football Insider, Lukaku has grown frustrated with the lack of first-team action and could depart this summer.

The Belgian is earning a mammoth £325,000 per week, making him the club's highest-earner. Chelsea could be open to parting ways with the 28-year-old this summer to fund a new striker.

According to Sport Witness, the club have identified Benfica star Darwin Nunez as a potential replacement for Lukkau.

The Uruguayan has scored 33 goals in 39 appearances this season, becoming one of the hottest properties in Europe. He's expected to move to one of the continent's elite clubs shortly.

