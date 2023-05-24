“That’s why Ronaldo is GOAT, Messi can never be” – Fans react to what Cristiano Ronaldo did after scoring against Al-Shabab

Fans commended Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter, with one calling him superior to Lionel Messi and the GOAT, after he did Sujood following his winning goal against Al-Shabab. The Al-Nassr superstar helped his side win 3-2 on Wednesday at home (May 23) to keep their title hopes alive.

Al-Nassr started the game poorly and found themselves trailing 2-0 by the 40th minute, thanks to a Cristian Guanca brace. Talisca halved the deficit just before halftime to get the Knights of Najd back into the game.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb made it 2-2 in the 51st minute before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner eight minutes later. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck the ball from outside the box, curling it into the bottom right corner. Al-Nassr held onto their lead to secure an important three points.

Ronaldo's winner ensured Al-Nassr kept the pressure on league leaders Al-Ittihad. The latter currently have a three-point lead, with 66 points, and with just two games left in the season, are likely to secure the Saudi Pro League.

It wasn't just his brilliant goal that caught the eyes of fans. Cristiano Ronaldo proceeded to do Sujood while his teammates were huddled around him. In Islam, Sujood is the act of low bowing to Allah and is one of the main pillars of daily prayers. This can be viewed below:

May Allah guide him 🤲🏻 Cristiano Ronaldo doing sujood after scoring today

Fans were impressed by his choice of celebration and conveyed their admiration on Twitter. One fan even named the Portuguese ace the GOAT, over Lionel Messi, as they said:

"That's why Ronaldo is goat [GOAT]. Messi can never be.."

"That's why Ronaldo is goat [GOAT]. Messi can never be.."

Other reactions can be read below:

Al-Nassr next face 10th-placed Ettifaq away on May 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had the better 2022-23 season at club level?

Ronaldo and Messi [File Photo]

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG megastar Lionel Messi are the two best footballers of this generation and have featured in the GOAT debate for years. The pair have dominated European football for well over a decade. However, let's take a look at how they have performed this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult start to his season after he fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He lost his spot in the starting XI and struggled to make an impact off the bench. He only scored three goals and two assists in 16 appearances before having his contract terminated with mutual agreement in November.

The 38-year-old joined Al-Nassr in January, where he revived his form. He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in his 18 appearances so far.

Lionel Messi has had a stellar season with PSG. He has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 39 appearances to date. He has also won the Trophee des Champions and is on the verge of winning his second Ligue 1 title.

From a statistical point of view, it is hard to argue against Messi having the better 2022-23 season so far.

