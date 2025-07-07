“That’s why we are in the semi-final” - Malo Gusto explains reason why Chelsea have enjoyed strong Club World Cup run

Malo Gusto has hailed the players' mental strength for Chelsea's success at the FIFA Club World Cup. He believes that they have shown on the pitch that they can handle the situation well, despite the competition being tough.

Speaking to the media ahead of the semifinal against Fluminense FC, Gusto said that Chelsea have overcome hurdles to reach the semifinals and are now ready to do everything possible to go all the way. He said via Independent:

“During this competition, our mental strength has been the most important thing. That’s why we are in the semi-final, because we’ve shown that on the pitch during all the games that we have had. We know the weather is tough, the pitch too, and all the teams are very good."

"There are many things are around the game and we have to deal with it. That’s why this competition is so hard to play and that’s why we are so happy to get this far. I think if we can overcome these hurdles we can do anything and that’s why we must believe in ourselves, give our best and see what goes after. We have a chance of the trophy and that’s what we must try to do.”

Chelsea have won four of their five matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues lost to Flamengo in the second game of the group stages, but managed to qualify for the knockout phase after beating LAFC and ES Tunis. They defeated Benfica 4-1 (AET) in the Round of 16 clash, before beating Palmeiras in the quarterfinal.

Levi Colwill sends message to new Chelsea signings

Levi Colwill has warned new Chelsea signings that they are now at a 'winners only' club. He wants players joining to know the history of the club and work towards winning silverware. He said (via ESPN):

"I'd definitely say so but at the same time we all know how big this club is and how the culture of the club has always been to win. We're just trying to reinforce that to the young boys, to the boys coming in, that this club is for winners only. That's what we all need to do and strive towards. That's what we want to do together. Anyone that comes to Chelsea knows the history of the club. They know they are coming here to only win. We've got a great team and everyone's on the same wavelength to try and win."

The Blues face Fluminense in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winners will take on Real Madrid or PSG in the final on Sunday, July 13.

