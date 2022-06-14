"That's smart business" - Glen Johnson says 26-year-old winger would be perfect replacement for Mane at Liverpool 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry would be the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane, who looks set to leave Anfield this summer.

Mane has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's side ever since his arrival from Southampton in 2016. He has won every major honor available in during his time at Anfield. The Senegalese superstar scored 23 goals and provided five assists in his 51 appearances across the campaign.

Bild (as per The Mail) have reported that Bayern Munich are preparing a third bid for the 30-year-old forward, who has already reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Darwin Núñez will join Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing.Darwin Núñez will join #LFC , Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority. Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayernDarwin Núñez will join #LFC, Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority. https://t.co/VdXptDWFac

Bayern Munich winger Gnabry has also been linked with a move back to English football. The 26-year-old has just a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, Johnson was asked about the possibility of the Reds signing the German international, to which he replied:

“I think he’d be a brilliant replacement for Mané. I really like him. I believe that’s a deal that Liverpool would look at more seriously because of the price and because of his age. That move would tick their criteria much more. That’s smart business.”

Sadio Mané: 269 games, 120 goals

Mo Salah: 254 games, 156 goals

Roberto Firmino: 327 games, 98 goals



Thank you for the memories. 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗿𝗮🥹Sadio Mané: 269 games, 120 goalsMo Salah: 254 games, 156 goalsRoberto Firmino: 327 games, 98 goalsThank you for the memories. #LFC 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗿𝗮🥹🇸🇳Sadio Mané: 269 games, 120 goals🇪🇬Mo Salah: 254 games, 156 goals🇧🇷Roberto Firmino: 327 games, 98 goalsThank you for the memories. #LFC https://t.co/tor833qell

Glen Johnson comments on Liverpool's links with Heung-min Son

There has been some speculation about Tottenham winger Heung-min Son's future after he won the Premier League's Golden Boot award. The South Korean's father even hinted that Son might need to move to a different club to become a 'world-class' player.

Son is generally considered to be one of the best players in the English top flight. Johnson is convinced that the South Korean superstar would be a perfect fit for Klopp's side. The former England full-back claimed:

"I’m a massive fan of Son. I think if there was ever the opportunity of him moving to Anfield then that would be a magnificent signing. I think he would score even more goals than he has at Tottenham."

"Let’s face it, he’d be in a better team, playing in more games and having more chances created for him. I think he’d be an unbelievable signing. I think he has every attribute to suit the Liverpool team and I can see him scoring bundles of goals if they sign him.”

Son scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in the league in the 2021-22 campaign. He would undoubtedly cost any side a huge amount of money, as he only signed a new four-year contract with Spurs last summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Heung-Min Son misses out on the PFA Team of the Year after winning the Golden Boot by scoring 23 non-penalty goals this season Heung-Min Son misses out on the PFA Team of the Year after winning the Golden Boot by scoring 23 non-penalty goals this season 😮 https://t.co/Nd08jRUeec

