"That’s something I need to work on" - Chelsea star Reece James delivers honest verdict on recently-concluded season

Chelsea star Reece James has vowed to work on his fitness ahead of next season after a prolific campaign. The English right-back netted five goals and made nine assists in 26 Premier League games this season despite missing two months with a hamstring injury.

He was among the Blues' best performers of the season and underwent his most productive spell yet, coming of age in Thomas Tuchel's promising squad.

The German praised the 22-year-old right-back for his eye-catching displays, although James is focused on getting fitter for the 2022-23 season.

The young defender told Chelsea's official website:

"This season has probably been my worst season for injuries. I have picked up more than I ever have before.

"I don’t want to be out for people to say he’s missed. I want to play every game I can. That’s something I need to work on going into the new season. There are a few things I can adapt or change to make sure I don’t reoccur the same injury."

James' goal-contribution of 14 in the league is more than forwards like Romelu Lukaku (9), Kai Havertz (12), Christian Pulisic (8) and Hakim Ziyech (7).

He well and truly came of age this season and if keeps himself fit throughout the course of the next campaign, the England international could scale newer heights.

Squawka @Squawka



26 games

117 duels won

108 crosses

99x possession won

71 touches in opp. box

48 chances created

37 shots

10 shots on target

9 big chances created

9 assists

5 goals



No defender was directly involved in more goals. Reece James' 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:26 games117 duels won108 crosses99x possession won71 touches in opp. box48 chances created37 shots10 shots on target9 big chances created9 assists5 goalsNo defender was directly involved in more goals. Reece James' 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:26 games117 duels won 108 crosses 99x possession won71 touches in opp. box48 chances created37 shots10 shots on target 9 big chances created 9 assists 5 goals No defender was directly involved in more goals. 👏 https://t.co/698PHTaSf1

Chelsea star aims to win titles next season

The Blues won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the first half of the campaign, but saw no domestic success, losing out in the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

They also finished third in the league, well behind Manchester City and Liverpool, while Real Madrid ended their Champions League defense in the quarter-finals.

It was a bittersweet ending to a season that promised so much but delivered little, and James is looking forward to getting his hands on more silverware next time.

He said:

"Thanks to all the fans that supported us during the difficult spells of the season, none of it goes unseen.

"Next season we will need all our fans again and hopefully we can win more titles together."

Chelsea begin pre-season in July with a trip to the United States.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava